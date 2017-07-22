Rangers win again as club’s top brass considers options

Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels is open to be influenced by his players.
In fact, he’d love nothing more than if their actions dictate how he handles the looming July 31 trade deadline.
The most influential action, in this case, is to start winning. Daniels was on hand along with other club executives Saturday night as the Rangers won again, overcoming an early dominating start by the Tampa Bay Rays’ Chris Archer.
The Rangers scored three unearned runs in the sixth after a fielding error on a potential inning-ending fly ball and held on for a 4-3 win. Adrian Beltre’s hard-hit fly ball kept sailing on center fielder Mallex Smith and bounced off the top of his glove, allowing Shin-Soo Choo and Elvis Andrus to score.
Beltre moved to third base on a wild pitch and then scored on a wild pitch as Archer unraveled. Archer struck out 11, walked one and was charged with one earned run on four hits in seven innings.
It’s the Rangers’ second consecutive win after a five-game losing streak. The Rangers finish their 10-game road trip Sunday against the Rays. With a win Sunday, they’d finish 5-5 on the trip. Not great, but certainly not a signal to Daniels that a sell-off is in order.
“I genuinely believe in the guys on this team,” Daniels said before Saturday’s game. “Obviously, we didn’t have a great week in Baltimore, but we’re all confident this group of players and staff feel very confident that we can play very well [down the stretch].”
Comments from veterans Beltre and Mike Napoli earlier in the week asserting that they believe the Rangers, as currently constructed, can win this season weren’t surprising to Daniels.
“If anything, it reinforces the belief in this group,” said Daniels, who agrees with their sentiment that they can and will play better baseball.
The starting pitching continues to give the Rangers a shot. Andrew Cashner held the Rays to three runs on four hits over six innings Saturday night. Jose Leclerc pitched a scoreless seventh and Keone Kela started the eighth before giving way to Alex Claudio for the final out.
Claudio got pinch-hitter Trevor Plouffe to ground out softly to first, stranding two runners. He pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his fourth save, the first four-out save of his career.
It was Kela’s first appearance since returning from the disabled list.
If the Rangers do expect to compete for one of the two wild cards spots, the bullpen is the one area where some help is needed.
“We’ve had conversations with other clubs about helping our bullpen out,” Daniels said. “We’ve had conversations a little more geared towards players that will be here beyond this year. Maybe we could use a boost going forward. We have three starting pitchers who could be free agents at the end of the year, so that’s an area we would look at.”
Daniels said clubs are also inquiring about Rangers players. Daniels didn’t name them, but they include pitcher Yu Darvish, catcher Jonathan Lucroy and first baseman Mike Napoli, according to multiple reports. Daniels said the five-game losing streak had some teams figuring the Rangers were resigned to being sellers. But that’s not the case. Not yet, at least.
“Teams pick up the phone more when you lose games,” said Daniels, who dismissed the string of losses to a short-term slump by the offense. “We haven’t ruled anything out at this point. Our priority is to win this year, but we’re also going to be pragmatic and really consider our options. In a perfect world, we win this year and we also improve our chances moving forward. Can we thread that needle? We’ll see.”
Texas
000
103
000
—
4
5
0
Tampa Bay
003
000
000
—
3
7
1
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo rf
4
1
1
0
0
2
.252
Andrus ss
4
2
3
1
0
0
.291
Mazara lf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.242
Beltre 3b
4
1
1
0
0
2
.280
Napoli dh
3
0
0
0
1
2
.204
Odor 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.211
Lucroy c
4
0
0
0
0
2
.244
Gomez cf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.245
Gallo 1b
3
0
0
0
0
3
.189
Totals 33
4
5
1
1
14
Tampa Bay AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Souza Jr. rf
5
1
1
1
0
0
.272
Dickerson lf
4
0
0
0
0
3
.311
Longoria 3b
4
0
2
2
0
0
.269
Morrison 1b
2
0
0
0
2
0
.256
Ramos c
4
0
1
0
0
1
.226
Miller dh
2
0
0
0
1
1
.200
Plouffe ph-dh
1
0
0
0
0
0
.210
Beckham 2b
3
1
0
0
1
0
.262
Smith cf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.286
Bourjos ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
.250
Hechavarria ss
4
1
2
0
0
0
.271
Totals 33
3
7
3
4
5
E—Smith (3). LOB—Texas 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Andrus (23), Bourjos (5). HR—Andrus (13), off Archer. RBIs—Andrus (53), Souza Jr. (61), Longoria 2 (59). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 2 (Beltre, Napoli); Tampa Bay 3 (Souza Jr., Ramos, Plouffe). RISP—Texas 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 8. Runners moved up—Mazara, Dickerson. DP—Texas 1 (Beltre, Odor, Lucroy).
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Cashner, W, 5-8
6
4
3
3
3
4
94
3.64
Leclerc, H, 9
1
1
0
0
0
0
14
3.14
Kela, H, 8
2/3
1
0
0
1
1
14
2.59
Claudio, S, 4-6
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
0
18
2.42
Tampa Bay
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Archer, L, 7-6
7
4
4
1
1
11
108
3.77
Hunter
1
1
0
0
0
2
14
1.82
Ramirez
1
0
0
0
0
1
10
4.87
Inherited runners-scored—Claudio 2-0. WP—Archer 3. Umpires—Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Mike Estabrook. T—2:56. A—20,568 (31,042).
