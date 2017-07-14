Adrian Beltre, Mike Napoli power Rangers over Royals

Martin Perez matched his longest outing and Adrian Beltre and Mike Napoli provided the power as the Rangers opened the second half with a 5-3 win over the Royals Friday night.

How Rangers pitchers fared: The Royals took a 2-0 lead on Alcides Escobar’s two-run homer off the left-field foul pole in the second inning. Martin Perez, however, kept it close and held the Royals to three runs on eight hits over seven innings. Matt Bush pitched a perfect eighth and Alex Claudio earned his second safe with a perfect ninth to close it out.

How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers were held without a hit through 5 1/3 by Royals’ right-hander Jason Hammel. It took an infielder dribbler with one out in the sixth by Elvis Andrus to snap the no-hitter and it turned into something huge. Nomar Mazara followed with a solide single to left before Adrian Beltre’s three-run blast to left-center field tied the game at 3-3. Robinson Chirinos’ single with two outs knocked Hammel from the game. In the seventh, Mike Napoli pinch-hit for Joey Gallo with Carlos Gomez on first base with no outs and hit a two-run homer to give the Rangers a 5-3 lead.

Notables: Beltre’s three-run homer in the sixth gives him 453 in his career to snap a tie for 38th all-time with Carl Yastrzemski. He has 1,601 RBIs (32nd all-time). His 1,090 exra-base hits are 21st all-time, three shy of tying Dave Winfield for 20th all-time.

Texas 000 003 200 — 5 7 0 Kansas City 020 010 000 — 3 8 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .299 Mazara rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .258 Beltre 3b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .292 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .220 Robinson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .214 Gomez cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .249 Gallo 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Napoli ph-1b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .197 Totals 35 5 7 5 3 5

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .284 Bonifacio rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .254 Cain cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .272 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .318 S.Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Moustakas 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273 Soler dh 3 1 0 0 0 1 .154 Escobar ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .226 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Totals 32 3 8 3 1 3

E—Hosmer (2). LOB—Texas 6, Kansas City 3. 2B—Merrifield (17), Bonifacio (12). HR—Beltre (8), off Hammel; Napoli (19), off Minor; Escobar (3), off M.Perez. RBIs—Beltre 3 (30), Napoli 2 (41), Bonifacio (28), Escobar 2 (29). DP—Texas 2.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Perez, W 5-6 7 8 3 3 1 1 89 4.55 Bush, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.44 Claudio, S 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.70

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hammel 5 2/3 4 3 3 2 4 108 5.02 Minor, L 5-2 1 1/3 2 2 2 0 1 22 2.22 Alburquerque 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 4.50 McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.40