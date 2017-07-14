Mike Napoli's two-run homer in the seventh was the Rangers first pinch-hit homer since Leonys Martin on May 19, 2015 at Boston. (Video by Stefan Stevenson) sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Mike Napoli's two-run homer in the seventh was the Rangers first pinch-hit homer since Leonys Martin on May 19, 2015 at Boston. (Video by Stefan Stevenson) sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

July 14, 2017 11:13 PM

Adrian Beltre, Mike Napoli power Rangers over Royals

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Martin Perez matched his longest outing and Adrian Beltre and Mike Napoli provided the power as the Rangers opened the second half with a 5-3 win over the Royals Friday night.

How Rangers pitchers fared: The Royals took a 2-0 lead on Alcides Escobar’s two-run homer off the left-field foul pole in the second inning. Martin Perez, however, kept it close and held the Royals to three runs on eight hits over seven innings. Matt Bush pitched a perfect eighth and Alex Claudio earned his second safe with a perfect ninth to close it out.

How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers were held without a hit through 5 1/3 by Royals’ right-hander Jason Hammel. It took an infielder dribbler with one out in the sixth by Elvis Andrus to snap the no-hitter and it turned into something huge. Nomar Mazara followed with a solide single to left before Adrian Beltre’s three-run blast to left-center field tied the game at 3-3. Robinson Chirinos’ single with two outs knocked Hammel from the game. In the seventh, Mike Napoli pinch-hit for Joey Gallo with Carlos Gomez on first base with no outs and hit a two-run homer to give the Rangers a 5-3 lead.

Notables: Beltre’s three-run homer in the sixth gives him 453 in his career to snap a tie for 38th all-time with Carl Yastrzemski. He has 1,601 RBIs (32nd all-time). His 1,090 exra-base hits are 21st all-time, three shy of tying Dave Winfield for 20th all-time.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Texas

000

003

200

5

7

0

Kansas City

020

010

000

3

8

1

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo dh

5

0

0

0

0

0

.246

Andrus ss

5

1

1

0

0

0

.299

Mazara rf

4

1

1

0

0

1

.258

Beltre 3b

3

1

2

3

1

0

.292

Odor 2b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.217

Chirinos c

4

0

1

0

0

2

.220

Robinson lf

3

0

0

0

1

1

.214

Gomez cf

3

1

1

0

1

0

.249

Gallo 1b

2

0

0

0

0

1

.192

Napoli ph-1b

2

1

1

2

0

0

.197

Totals 35

5

7

5

3

5

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Merrifield 2b

4

1

2

0

0

0

.284

Bonifacio rf

4

0

2

1

0

0

.254

Cain cf

3

0

0

0

1

1

.272

Hosmer 1b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.318

S.Perez c

4

0

0

0

0

1

.286

Moustakas 3b

4

0

2

0

0

0

.273

Soler dh

3

1

0

0

0

1

.154

Escobar ss

3

1

1

2

0

0

.226

Gordon lf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.192

Totals 32

3

8

3

1

3

E—Hosmer (2). LOB—Texas 6, Kansas City 3. 2B—Merrifield (17), Bonifacio (12). HR—Beltre (8), off Hammel; Napoli (19), off Minor; Escobar (3), off M.Perez. RBIs—Beltre 3 (30), Napoli 2 (41), Bonifacio (28), Escobar 2 (29). DP—Texas 2.

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

M.Perez, W 5-6

7

8

3

3

1

1

89

4.55

Bush, H, 3

1

0

0

0

0

1

11

3.44

Claudio, S 2-4

1

0

0

0

0

1

7

2.70

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hammel

5 2/3

4

3

3

2

4

108

5.02

Minor, L 5-2

1 1/3

2

2

2

0

1

22

2.22

Alburquerque

1

1

0

0

1

0

17

4.50

McCarthy

1

0

0

0

0

0

10

2.40

Inherited runners-scored—Minor 1-0. T—2:58. A—35,591 (37,903).

