Adrian Beltre, Mike Napoli power Rangers over Royals

Martin Perez matched his longest outing and Adrian Beltre and Mike Napoli provided the power as the Rangers opened the second half with a 5-3 win over the Royals Friday night.
How Rangers pitchers fared: The Royals took a 2-0 lead on Alcides Escobar’s two-run homer off the left-field foul pole in the second inning. Martin Perez, however, kept it close and held the Royals to three runs on eight hits over seven innings. Matt Bush pitched a perfect eighth and Alex Claudio earned his second safe with a perfect ninth to close it out.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers were held without a hit through 5 1/3 by Royals’ right-hander Jason Hammel. It took an infielder dribbler with one out in the sixth by Elvis Andrus to snap the no-hitter and it turned into something huge. Nomar Mazara followed with a solide single to left before Adrian Beltre’s three-run blast to left-center field tied the game at 3-3. Robinson Chirinos’ single with two outs knocked Hammel from the game. In the seventh, Mike Napoli pinch-hit for Joey Gallo with Carlos Gomez on first base with no outs and hit a two-run homer to give the Rangers a 5-3 lead.
Notables: Beltre’s three-run homer in the sixth gives him 453 in his career to snap a tie for 38th all-time with Carl Yastrzemski. He has 1,601 RBIs (32nd all-time). His 1,090 exra-base hits are 21st all-time, three shy of tying Dave Winfield for 20th all-time.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Texas
000
003
200
—
5
7
0
Kansas City
020
010
000
—
3
8
1
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo dh
5
0
0
0
0
0
.246
Andrus ss
5
1
1
0
0
0
.299
Mazara rf
4
1
1
0
0
1
.258
Beltre 3b
3
1
2
3
1
0
.292
Odor 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.217
Chirinos c
4
0
1
0
0
2
.220
Robinson lf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.214
Gomez cf
3
1
1
0
1
0
.249
Gallo 1b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.192
Napoli ph-1b
2
1
1
2
0
0
.197
Totals 35
5
7
5
3
5
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
4
1
2
0
0
0
.284
Bonifacio rf
4
0
2
1
0
0
.254
Cain cf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.272
Hosmer 1b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.318
S.Perez c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.286
Moustakas 3b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.273
Soler dh
3
1
0
0
0
1
.154
Escobar ss
3
1
1
2
0
0
.226
Gordon lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.192
Totals 32
3
8
3
1
3
E—Hosmer (2). LOB—Texas 6, Kansas City 3. 2B—Merrifield (17), Bonifacio (12). HR—Beltre (8), off Hammel; Napoli (19), off Minor; Escobar (3), off M.Perez. RBIs—Beltre 3 (30), Napoli 2 (41), Bonifacio (28), Escobar 2 (29). DP—Texas 2.
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
M.Perez, W 5-6
7
8
3
3
1
1
89
4.55
Bush, H, 3
1
0
0
0
0
1
11
3.44
Claudio, S 2-4
1
0
0
0
0
1
7
2.70
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hammel
5 2/3
4
3
3
2
4
108
5.02
Minor, L 5-2
1 1/3
2
2
2
0
1
22
2.22
Alburquerque
1
1
0
0
1
0
17
4.50
McCarthy
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
2.40
Inherited runners-scored—Minor 1-0. T—2:58. A—35,591 (37,903).
