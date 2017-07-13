Shin-Soo Choo, at 35, still feels like a productive Rangers hitter

Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo acknowledges he doesn’t feel like he did in his 20s but remains confident he can continue to produce at the plate.
Choo, who turned 35 on Thursday, just wants to stay healthy in the second half, which would give him his first season without missing considerable time because of injury.
“I still feel I can play this game every day. I know a lot of people say you get old at 35,” said Choo, who was at Kaufman Stadium for the club’s optional workout in advance of their second-half opening series against the Kansas City Royals. “I’m not looking for numbers, I just want to stay healthy again. I know I can do it. I have been doing it for so many years, I just need to stay healthy and listen to my body. I am smarter. Before, if I got hurt, I got treatment. Now I get treatment every day.”
Choo, who had an outstanding second half in 2015 when he hit .343 and had a .455 on-base percentage, missed much of ’16 with multiple injuries. He has played 78 of 88 games in the first-half this season. He’s hitting .250 with 12 homers, eight doubles and 42 RBIs. He leads the club with a .363 on-base percentage, which includes a team-high 49 walks.
“I don’t know if I can do what I did in the second half of the 2015 season but I know I have had a lot of good second halves left in my career if I just stay healthy,” he said.
