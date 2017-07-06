Arlington’s Elvis population has just grown by one, Texas Rangers say

There is another Elvis in Arlington.
Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus’ wife, Cori, gave birth to their first son, Elvis Emilio, at 1:22 a.m. Thursday. Baby Elvis and Mom are doing well, the Rangers reported. Baby Elvis weighed 8.1 pounds and measured 20.5 inches.
The couple were married in a private ceremony June 1 and plan to celebrate the wedding with a big party on a beach in the Dominican Republic in November.
I had the honor of performing this ceremony tonight. How lucky am I? Felicidades Cori y @ElvisandrusSS1 ! pic.twitter.com/cSeFbt0r2p— kdgarcia (@kdgarcia) June 2, 2017
Andrus is on the MLB paternity list through Friday and is expected back with the club for Saturday’s game against the Angels.
Andrus is one of five finalists for the American League All-Star team, which is voted on by fans. Fans can register votes by posting on Twitter with the hashtag #ElectElvis through 3 p.m. Thursday.
Hashtag #BabyElvis won’t add votes but might be appropriate.
Martinez optioned
Right-hander Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple A Round Rock after Wednesday’s game. The Rangers will make a corresponding move before Friday’s series opener against the Angels at Globe Life Park.
Martinez is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA in 14 appearances, including 11 starts, for the Rangers since being recalled April 21. Martinez has helped fill a void in the rotation while Cole Hamels and A.J. Griffin were on the disabled list. Hamels is back and Griffin is eligible to return July 26. Martinez is scheduled to start for Round Rock on Sunday.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
