Jurickson Profar up from Round Rock with Elvis Andrus unavailable

Jurickson Profar is back up from Triple A Round Rock and was in the Rangers’ starting lineup at shortstop Wednesday night.
Profar was recalled with Elvis Andrus on the paternity list for the next day or so. His wife is due to give birth soon.
Profar is hitting .303 with 22 doubles, two homers and 26 RBIs in 50 games for Round Rock and 19 hits in his past 11 games. He wasn’t available for interviews before Wednesday’s game.
“We’ve seen when Profar’s playing well and swinging the bat well what it looks like,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “This is very similar. I’m proud of Pro for going down and staying engaged. These types of situations for guys when they bounce back and forth can be extremely challenging, especially when you’ve had stretches where you’ve played well, had stretches where you haven’t played well.”
Banister called it a luxury to have a hot-hitting player in the system ready to go for a few days with Andrus unavailable.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments