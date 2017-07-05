Oh, baby! Elvis Andrus unavailable for first time in Rangers career

For the first time in his nine seasons, Elvis Andrus is not on the Texas Rangers’ active roster. It took a baby to get the 28-year-old shortstop out of the Rangers’ dugout.

He and his wife Cori expect their first child in the next day or so. Players can be on the paternity list for up to 72 hours. Since 2009, Andrus has averaged 153 games each season. He’s never missed time on the disabled list, including a year ago when he played much of the season with a groin injury that required surgery in the off-season. Jurickson Profar was called up from Triple A Round Rock and was the starting shortstop Wednesday night.

Manager Jeff Banister, in his third season with the Rangers, was impressed by Andrus’ stamina. He knew Andrus hadn’t missed any time during his tenure but was shocked to learn it’s the first of Andrus’ career. Andrus is hitting .301 with 11 homers and 50 RBIs and is one of five finalists for the American League All-Star Game Final Vote.

“That is incredible. I’m floored,” Banister said. “That says volumes for him. And it’s taken a new Ranger to do it.”

Banister joked that general manager Jon Daniels was negotiating terms for Andrus’ baby to join the club.

Andrus came out of Tuesday’s game in the eighth with the Rangers losing 9-0.

“We were going to get him off his legs anyway, just allow him to go be a husband,” he said.