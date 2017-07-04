Andrew Benintendi, center, is congratulated by teammates Jackie Bradley Jr., left, and Hanley Ramirez, right, on his three-run home run against Rangers in the fifth inning Tuesday night. Benintendi also homered in the eighth and went 5 for 5 with six RBIs as the Red Sox beat the Rangers 11-4 at Globe Life Park.
Andrew Benintendi, center, is congratulated by teammates Jackie Bradley Jr., left, and Hanley Ramirez, right, on his three-run home run against Rangers in the fifth inning Tuesday night. Benintendi also homered in the eighth and went 5 for 5 with six RBIs as the Red Sox beat the Rangers 11-4 at Globe Life Park. Michael Ainsworth AP
Texas Rangers

July 04, 2017 11:07 PM

Red Sox rock Yu Darvish while David Price keeps Rangers in check

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

The Red Sox blasted Yu Darvish and Rangers hitters were held in check by David Price as Boston ripped Texas 11-4 Tuesday night at Globe Life Park. The Rangers have lost three consecutive games and six of their past seven, and seven of their past nine.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Darvish tied a career high with 11 hits and seven earned runs allowed in just 4 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season. The Red Sox scored twice in the second, twice in the fourth and three more in the fifth, including Andrew Benintendi’s three-run homer that ended Darvish’s night. Nick Martinez replaced Darvish for 3 2/3 innings of relief, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks as Boston built an 11-0 lead by the eighth inning. Tony Barnette pitched a scoreless ninth.

How Rangers hitters fared: Red Sox starter David Price held the Rangers to six hits over six innings. Adrian Beltre had three of the hits, including a double off the left-field wall in the first inning. The Rangers were held scoreless until Mike Napoli’s three-run homer in the eighth cut the Red Sox’s lead to 11-3. Delinno DeShields homered in the ninth to make it 11-4.

Notables: Beltre collected his 600th double to move into sole possession of 17th place and one from tying Barry Bonds ... Beltre’s three hits gives him 2,974 for his career ... at three hours, 56 minutes, it was the longest nine inning game for the Rangers in 2017.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Boston

020

231

120

11

19

0

Texas

000

000

031

4

10

2

Boston AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Betts rf

6

0

0

0

0

1

.280

Pedroia 2b

5

0

1

1

0

0

.301

Marrero pr-3b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.211

Bogaerts ss

5

0

0

0

1

3

.308

Moreland 1b

4

2

2

0

1

1

.266

Travis 1b

1

0

0

0

0

1

.282

Ramirez dh

5

2

2

0

0

1

.260

Benintendi lf

5

4

5

6

0

0

.288

Bradley Jr. cf

5

2

3

1

0

1

.284

Vazquez c

5

1

3

1

0

0

.286

Lin 3b-2b

4

0

3

2

1

1

.360

Totals 46

11

19

11

3

9

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields lf

5

1

2

1

0

1

.277

Choo rf

4

0

0

0

1

0

.254

Andrus ss

3

0

1

0

0

1

.301

Gallo ph-3b

1

0

0

0

1

1

.191

Beltre dh

5

0

3

0

0

1

.281

Gomez cf

4

1

1

0

1

2

.252

Odor 2b

4

1

1

0

0

3

.213

Napoli 1b

4

1

1

3

0

1

.194

Chirinos c

3

0

0

0

1

2

.226

Kozma 3b-ss

4

0

1

0

0

3

.119

Totals 37

4

10

4

4

15

E—Andrus 2 (13). LOB—Boston 11, Texas 10. 2B—Ramirez (11), Benintendi (13), Beltre (9). HR—Benintendi (11), off Darvish; Benintendi (12), off Martinez; Bradley Jr. (11), off Martinez; Napoli (18), off Boyer; DeShields (2), off Scott. RBIs—Pedroia (37), Benintendi 6 (50), Bradley Jr. (36), Vazquez (16), Lin 2 (2), DeShields (13), Napoli 3 (39). SB—Vazquez (4), Lin (1). Runners left in scoring position—Boston 7; Texas 5. RISP—Boston 8 for 16; Texas 1 for 6. Runners moved up—Betts, Choo. GIDP—Betts. DP—Texas 1.

Boston

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Price, W 4-2

6

6

0

0

2

9

106

4.02

Boyer

2

3

3

3

1

6

43

3.27

Scott

1

1

1

1

1

0

27

3.48

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Darvish, L 6-7

4 1/3

11

7

7

0

4

88

3.56

Martinez

3 2/3

8

4

3

3

3

80

4.56

Barnette

1

0

0

0

0

2

15

6.58

Price pitched to 1 batter in the 7th. Inherited runners-scored—Boyer 1-0. Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Chad Whitson. T—3:56. A—43,267 (48,114).

