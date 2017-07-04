Red Sox rock Yu Darvish while David Price keeps Rangers in check

The Red Sox blasted Yu Darvish and Rangers hitters were held in check by David Price as Boston ripped Texas 11-4 Tuesday night at Globe Life Park. The Rangers have lost three consecutive games and six of their past seven, and seven of their past nine.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Darvish tied a career high with 11 hits and seven earned runs allowed in just 4 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season. The Red Sox scored twice in the second, twice in the fourth and three more in the fifth, including Andrew Benintendi’s three-run homer that ended Darvish’s night. Nick Martinez replaced Darvish for 3 2/3 innings of relief, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks as Boston built an 11-0 lead by the eighth inning. Tony Barnette pitched a scoreless ninth.
How Rangers hitters fared: Red Sox starter David Price held the Rangers to six hits over six innings. Adrian Beltre had three of the hits, including a double off the left-field wall in the first inning. The Rangers were held scoreless until Mike Napoli’s three-run homer in the eighth cut the Red Sox’s lead to 11-3. Delinno DeShields homered in the ninth to make it 11-4.
Notables: Beltre collected his 600th double to move into sole possession of 17th place and one from tying Barry Bonds ... Beltre’s three hits gives him 2,974 for his career ... at three hours, 56 minutes, it was the longest nine inning game for the Rangers in 2017.
Boston
020
231
120
—
11
19
0
Texas
000
000
031
—
4
10
2
Boston AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Betts rf
6
0
0
0
0
1
.280
Pedroia 2b
5
0
1
1
0
0
.301
Marrero pr-3b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.211
Bogaerts ss
5
0
0
0
1
3
.308
Moreland 1b
4
2
2
0
1
1
.266
Travis 1b
1
0
0
0
0
1
.282
Ramirez dh
5
2
2
0
0
1
.260
Benintendi lf
5
4
5
6
0
0
.288
Bradley Jr. cf
5
2
3
1
0
1
.284
Vazquez c
5
1
3
1
0
0
.286
Lin 3b-2b
4
0
3
2
1
1
.360
Totals 46
11
19
11
3
9
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields lf
5
1
2
1
0
1
.277
Choo rf
4
0
0
0
1
0
.254
Andrus ss
3
0
1
0
0
1
.301
Gallo ph-3b
1
0
0
0
1
1
.191
Beltre dh
5
0
3
0
0
1
.281
Gomez cf
4
1
1
0
1
2
.252
Odor 2b
4
1
1
0
0
3
.213
Napoli 1b
4
1
1
3
0
1
.194
Chirinos c
3
0
0
0
1
2
.226
Kozma 3b-ss
4
0
1
0
0
3
.119
Totals 37
4
10
4
4
15
E—Andrus 2 (13). LOB—Boston 11, Texas 10. 2B—Ramirez (11), Benintendi (13), Beltre (9). HR—Benintendi (11), off Darvish; Benintendi (12), off Martinez; Bradley Jr. (11), off Martinez; Napoli (18), off Boyer; DeShields (2), off Scott. RBIs—Pedroia (37), Benintendi 6 (50), Bradley Jr. (36), Vazquez (16), Lin 2 (2), DeShields (13), Napoli 3 (39). SB—Vazquez (4), Lin (1). Runners left in scoring position—Boston 7; Texas 5. RISP—Boston 8 for 16; Texas 1 for 6. Runners moved up—Betts, Choo. GIDP—Betts. DP—Texas 1.
Boston
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Price, W 4-2
6
6
0
0
2
9
106
4.02
Boyer
2
3
3
3
1
6
43
3.27
Scott
1
1
1
1
1
0
27
3.48
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Darvish, L 6-7
4 1/3
11
7
7
0
4
88
3.56
Martinez
3 2/3
8
4
3
3
3
80
4.56
Barnette
1
0
0
0
0
2
15
6.58
Price pitched to 1 batter in the 7th. Inherited runners-scored—Boyer 1-0. Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Chad Whitson. T—3:56. A—43,267 (48,114).
