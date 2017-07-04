The World Famous Wheelie-ing Elvi Daredevil mini-motorcycle riders filmed a campaign video to help get Elvis Andrus elected to the AL All-Star team (Video by Texas Rangers). Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers

July 04, 2017 7:58 PM

Rangers’ ‘Elect Elvis’ campaign gets Elvi riders endorsement

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

The Texas Rangers’ campaign to elect Elvis Andrus to the American League All-Star team got a boost from some familiar faces.

The World Famous Wheelie-ing Elvi Daredevil Mini-Motorcycle Riders taped a short video at Globe Life Park voicing their support Andrus.

Andrus is one of five AL candidates for the Final Vote, which is a fan-vote to choose the 32nd and final member of the All-Star team.

Online fan ballots can be submitted at texasrangers.com, mlb.com and on mobile devices until 3 p.m. Thursday. Fans can vote for Andrus via text message up to 35 times per phone until the deadline. To vote for Andrus text A1 to 89269.

Twitter will also play a role in the balloting. Over the last six hours of balloting (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) on Thursday, all tweets with the candidate’s official hashtag will be tabulated in the final vote. Andrus’ official hashtag is #ElectElvis.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

