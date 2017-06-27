Beltre’s 450th homer sends Rangers past Indians

Adrian Beltre launched career homer No. 450 in the ninth inning Tuesday, and Tyson Ross and three relievers limited the Cleveland Indians to only three hits in a 2-1 win at Progressive Field.
Ross allowed one run on two hits in six innings of his third start of the season. Jose Leclerc and Keone Kela worked a scoreless inning apiece before Matt Bush nailed down his 10th save with a scoreless ninth.
Robinson Chirinos also hit a solo homer for the Rangers, who also had only three hits. Beltre had the other, a single in the second, and has 2,969 career hits. He’s 39th all time in home runs.
How Rangers hitters fared: There wasn’t much offense, but what little there was came from Beltre and Chirinos. Beltre collected two hits, including a solo homer in the ninth for the go-ahead run. It was career homer No. 450, leaving him 39th all time, and he’s up to 2,969 hits. He singled in the second. ... Chirinos’ homer came with two outs in the fifth. ... The Rangers struck out 16 times.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Ross rebounded from a tough start last time out, and the bullpen rebounded after a tough night Monday. ... Ross allowed one run on two hits and two walks in six innings after allowing seven runs in three innings last week against Toronto. ... Leclerc worked a perfect seventh inning, Kela retired all three batters he faced in the ninth, and Bush collected his 10th save and converted his second straight chance after blowing the two previous opportunities.
