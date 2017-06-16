Gomez, Napoli return as Rangers make a flurry of moves

The Rangers made a flurry of moves before Friday’s series opener against the Mariners.
Center fielder Carlos Gomez and Mike Napoli were activated from the disabled list and in the lineup and Ryan Rua and Jurickson Profar were optioned to Triple A Round Rock. Reliever Tony Barnette was placed on the 10-day DL with a sprained right ring finger and Dario Alvarez was called up.
Dillon Gee was designated for assignment to make room for right-hander Tyson Ross, who is making his Rangers’ debut Friday night.
“I feel like a kid,” said Gomez, who has been out since May 16 with a right hamstring strain. “Being out for one month and coming back. I feel really good, excited and I can’t wait.”
Napoli has missed nine games with a lower back strain. He was excited to watch the team go 5-1 on the road trip, although it was hard to be away from the club.
“I wanted to be out there with them during it, but it was fun to watch,” he said. “To go on the road and sweep Washington, which is a great team in their park, to be able to do that is pretty special. It looks like they were really playing as a team, getting good pitching and defense and timely hitting.”
Infielder Hanser Alberto, who has been on the disabled list since spring training with right shoulder tightness, said he was have surgery Monday.
