Tyson Ross, right, could join Andrew Cashner, left, in the rotation this week. Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Ross is tentatively scheduled to make his first start Friday against the Mariners.
Tyson Ross, right, could join Andrew Cashner, left, in the rotation this week. Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Ross is tentatively scheduled to make his first start Friday against the Mariners. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Tyson Ross, right, could join Andrew Cashner, left, in the rotation this week. Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Ross is tentatively scheduled to make his first start Friday against the Mariners. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

June 12, 2017 5:56 PM

Tyson Ross could join Rangers’ rotation Friday against Mariners

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

HOUSTON

Right-hander Tyson Ross is likely to make his Rangers’ debut Friday against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park.

Ross, who has made four minor league rehab starts, including Friday for Triple A Round Rock, last started a major league game on Opening Day 2016 for the San Diego Padres. Ross was placed on the disabled list the rest of the season and had surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome in early October. In two full seasons as a starter for the Padres in 2014 and ’15, he was 23-26 with a 3.03 ERA and threw 195 2/3 and 196 innings.

Manager Jeff Banister said Ross would go Friday if “everything goes well.”

With the inclusion of Ross, the Rangers may give the other starts an extra day of rest before their next start, Banister said.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Texas Rangers Yu Darvish, frame by frame

Texas Rangers Yu Darvish, frame by frame 0:18

Texas Rangers Yu Darvish, frame by frame
Jon Daniels explains decision to DFA Sam Dyson 2:03

Jon Daniels explains decision to DFA Sam Dyson
Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:35

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start

View More Video

Sports Videos