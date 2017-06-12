Tyson Ross could join Rangers’ rotation Friday against Mariners

Right-hander Tyson Ross is likely to make his Rangers’ debut Friday against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park.
Ross, who has made four minor league rehab starts, including Friday for Triple A Round Rock, last started a major league game on Opening Day 2016 for the San Diego Padres. Ross was placed on the disabled list the rest of the season and had surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome in early October. In two full seasons as a starter for the Padres in 2014 and ’15, he was 23-26 with a 3.03 ERA and threw 195 2/3 and 196 innings.
Manager Jeff Banister said Ross would go Friday if “everything goes well.”
With the inclusion of Ross, the Rangers may give the other starts an extra day of rest before their next start, Banister said.
