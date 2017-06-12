Carlos Gomez could return to Rangers after more rehab in Frisco

Injured Texas Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez will continue his rehab assignment with Double A Frisco on Wednesday and could rejoin the Rangers this weekend in Arlington.

Gomez, who has been on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain since May 16, was the designated hitter in two games with Triple A Round Rock over the past weekend. He was 2 for 8 with an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts. Gomez is working out with the club Monday and Tuesday.

“After one month out, to get a hit the first at-bat was really good to get that confidence back,” Gomez said. “I was making really good contact. Everything was good.”

Gomez is still 10 to 14 days from running 100 percent to first base, he said.

“I didn’t feel any pain but I’m still getting my confidence back [in the hamstring],” he said. “My brain is still processing that.”

Gomez said the tentative plan calls for him slowly ramping up his innings with Frisco, perhaps playing five innings on Wednesday, seven on Thursday and nine on Friday. If he clears that then his return to the lineup could be as soon as Saturday.

“I’ll play a couple games and see how I feel,” he said.