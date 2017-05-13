Rangers rally again with a four-run seventh to beat Athletics

The Rangers did it again. Okay, it wasn’t a ninth-inning walk-off, but they still rallied late with a four-run seventh inning to win their season-high fifth consecutive game, this time 6-5 Saturday night over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park. Elvis Andrus delivered a two-run single to tie it and Nomar Mazara doubled in two more for the lead on a fly ball that was misplayed by left fielder Khris Davis.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Nick Martinez held the A’s to three runs on seven hits in six innings. Oakland tied it at 1-1 with a run in the fourth. Jed Lowrie doubled with one out to the left-field corner and scored on Yonder Alonso’s two-out single.
The A’s took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on a two-run single down the first-base line by Matt Joyce. A walk and a single with no outs set up the inning for the A’s. Tony Barnette started the seventh and allowed a run on three singles to put the Rangers in a 4-2 hole. Barnette didn’t catch any breaks in the inning. The run scored on Adam Rosales’ bloop single to center and Rajai Davis reached on an infield single to third. Andrus made a nice stop on a one-hopper behind second base, stepped on second base and caught Rosales in a run down for an inning-ending 6-5-6 double play. Keone Kela allowed a solo homer to Yonder Alonso in the eighth that cut the lead to 6-5. Matt Bush pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.
How Rangers hitters fared: Joey Gallo led off with a walk in the third, moved to second on Delino DeShields’ single to center and was at third after a 3-6-1 double play by Shin-Soo Choo. Andrus drove in Gallo with a two-out, RBI single to left to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. Robinson Chirinos led off with a bloop single and moved to third on Mike Napoli’s single to left. Carlos Gomez scored Chirinos on a soft groundout to third to reclaim a 2-1 lead for the Rangers. Andrus, Mazara and DeShields each had two hits.
Notables: The paid attendance was 37,898, plus 871 dogs were on hand for Bark in the Park night at Globe Life Park ... the Rangers (18-20) are two games under .500 for the first time since April 29. The last time the Rangers were one game under .500 was April 23.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Oakland
000
120
110
—
5
11
0
Texas
001
100
40x
—
6
10
0
Oakland AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
R.Davis cf
4
1
1
0
0
0
.211
Joyce rf
4
0
1
2
0
0
.190
Lowrie 2b
4
1
1
0
0
0
.289
K.Davis lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.219
Alonso 1b
4
1
2
2
0
1
.302
Healy dh
4
0
2
0
0
1
.250
Plouffe 3b
4
1
1
0
0
1
.230
Maxwell c
3
1
1
0
1
1
.211
Rosales ss
3
0
2
1
0
0
.269
Vogt ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.198
Totals 35
5
11
5
1
5
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo dh
4
1
0
0
1
1
.244
Andrus ss
4
1
2
3
0
1
.276
Mazara rf
4
0
2
2
0
0
.242
Chirinos c
3
1
1
0
1
0
.297
Odor 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.201
Napoli 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.170
Gomez cf
4
0
1
1
0
0
.230
Gallo 3b
2
2
0
0
2
2
.200
DeShields lf
3
1
2
0
0
0
.243
Rua lf
1
0
1
0
0
0
.179
Totals 33
6
10
6
4
5
LOB—Oakland 4, Texas 7. 2B—Lowrie (10), Mazara 2 (7). HR—Alonso (12), off Kela. RBIs—Joyce 2 (13), Alonso 2 (29), Rosales (11), Andrus 3 (16), Mazara 2 (25), Gomez (13). SB—Andrus (7), Odor (3), Rua (2). Runners left in scoring position—Oakland 1 (Plouffe); Texas 6 (Choo 2, Mazara, Napoli, Gomez, Gallo). RISP—Oakland 3 for 7; Texas 3 for 14. DP—Oakland 1; Texas 2.
Oakland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Gray
6
5
2
2
2
3
106
3.78
Dull, L, 1-2, H, 8
1/3
1
3
3
2
0
20
6.28
Hendriks, BS, 1-1
2/3
2
1
1
0
0
13
3.86
Montas
2/3
2
0
0
0
2
22
6.23
Coulombe
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
4
2.92
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Martinez
6
7
3
3
1
1
91
5.04
Barnette, W, 1-0
1
3
1
1
0
0
18
5.14
Kela, H, 3
1
1
1
1
0
2
17
4.85
Bush, S, 3-4
1
0
0
0
0
2
13
1.42
Inherited runners-scored—Hendriks 3-3, Coulombe 2-0. WP—Martinez, Dull. T—3:26. A—37,898 (48,114).
Comments