Rangers rally again with a four-run seventh to beat Athletics

The Rangers did it again. Okay, it wasn’t a ninth-inning walk-off, but they still rallied late with a four-run seventh inning to win their season-high fifth consecutive game, this time 6-5 Saturday night over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park. Elvis Andrus delivered a two-run single to tie it and Nomar Mazara doubled in two more for the lead on a fly ball that was misplayed by left fielder Khris Davis.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Nick Martinez held the A’s to three runs on seven hits in six innings. Oakland tied it at 1-1 with a run in the fourth. Jed Lowrie doubled with one out to the left-field corner and scored on Yonder Alonso’s two-out single.

The A’s took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on a two-run single down the first-base line by Matt Joyce. A walk and a single with no outs set up the inning for the A’s. Tony Barnette started the seventh and allowed a run on three singles to put the Rangers in a 4-2 hole. Barnette didn’t catch any breaks in the inning. The run scored on Adam Rosales’ bloop single to center and Rajai Davis reached on an infield single to third. Andrus made a nice stop on a one-hopper behind second base, stepped on second base and caught Rosales in a run down for an inning-ending 6-5-6 double play. Keone Kela allowed a solo homer to Yonder Alonso in the eighth that cut the lead to 6-5. Matt Bush pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

How Rangers hitters fared: Joey Gallo led off with a walk in the third, moved to second on Delino DeShields’ single to center and was at third after a 3-6-1 double play by Shin-Soo Choo. Andrus drove in Gallo with a two-out, RBI single to left to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. Robinson Chirinos led off with a bloop single and moved to third on Mike Napoli’s single to left. Carlos Gomez scored Chirinos on a soft groundout to third to reclaim a 2-1 lead for the Rangers. Andrus, Mazara and DeShields each had two hits.

Notables: The paid attendance was 37,898, plus 871 dogs were on hand for Bark in the Park night at Globe Life Park ... the Rangers (18-20) are two games under .500 for the first time since April 29. The last time the Rangers were one game under .500 was April 23.

Elvis Andrus says Rangers haven't hit stride after fifth straight win Elvis Andrus thinks the Rangers are far from playing their best baseball (Video by Stefan Stevenson).

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. R.Davis cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .211 Joyce rf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .190 Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .289 K.Davis lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .302 Healy dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Plouffe 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .230 Maxwell c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .211 Rosales ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .269 Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Totals 35 5 11 5 1 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 1 0 0 1 1 .244 Andrus ss 4 1 2 3 0 1 .276 Mazara rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .242 Chirinos c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .297 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Napoli 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .170 Gomez cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .230 Gallo 3b 2 2 0 0 2 2 .200 DeShields lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .243 Rua lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .179 Totals 33 6 10 6 4 5

LOB—Oakland 4, Texas 7. 2B—Lowrie (10), Mazara 2 (7). HR—Alonso (12), off Kela. RBIs—Joyce 2 (13), Alonso 2 (29), Rosales (11), Andrus 3 (16), Mazara 2 (25), Gomez (13). SB—Andrus (7), Odor (3), Rua (2). Runners left in scoring position—Oakland 1 (Plouffe); Texas 6 (Choo 2, Mazara, Napoli, Gomez, Gallo). RISP—Oakland 3 for 7; Texas 3 for 14. DP—Oakland 1; Texas 2.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 6 5 2 2 2 3 106 3.78 Dull, L, 1-2, H, 8 1/3 1 3 3 2 0 20 6.28 Hendriks, BS, 1-1 2/3 2 1 1 0 0 13 3.86 Montas 2/3 2 0 0 0 2 22 6.23 Coulombe 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.92

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martinez 6 7 3 3 1 1 91 5.04 Barnette, W, 1-0 1 3 1 1 0 0 18 5.14 Kela, H, 3 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 4.85 Bush, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.42