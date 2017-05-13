Texas Rangers

May 13, 2017 10:34 PM

Rangers rally again with a four-run seventh to beat Athletics

By Stefan Stevenson

ARLINGTON

The Rangers did it again. Okay, it wasn’t a ninth-inning walk-off, but they still rallied late with a four-run seventh inning to win their season-high fifth consecutive game, this time 6-5 Saturday night over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park. Elvis Andrus delivered a two-run single to tie it and Nomar Mazara doubled in two more for the lead on a fly ball that was misplayed by left fielder Khris Davis.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Nick Martinez held the A’s to three runs on seven hits in six innings. Oakland tied it at 1-1 with a run in the fourth. Jed Lowrie doubled with one out to the left-field corner and scored on Yonder Alonso’s two-out single.

The A’s took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on a two-run single down the first-base line by Matt Joyce. A walk and a single with no outs set up the inning for the A’s. Tony Barnette started the seventh and allowed a run on three singles to put the Rangers in a 4-2 hole. Barnette didn’t catch any breaks in the inning. The run scored on Adam Rosales’ bloop single to center and Rajai Davis reached on an infield single to third. Andrus made a nice stop on a one-hopper behind second base, stepped on second base and caught Rosales in a run down for an inning-ending 6-5-6 double play. Keone Kela allowed a solo homer to Yonder Alonso in the eighth that cut the lead to 6-5. Matt Bush pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

How Rangers hitters fared: Joey Gallo led off with a walk in the third, moved to second on Delino DeShields’ single to center and was at third after a 3-6-1 double play by Shin-Soo Choo. Andrus drove in Gallo with a two-out, RBI single to left to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. Robinson Chirinos led off with a bloop single and moved to third on Mike Napoli’s single to left. Carlos Gomez scored Chirinos on a soft groundout to third to reclaim a 2-1 lead for the Rangers. Andrus, Mazara and DeShields each had two hits.

Notables: The paid attendance was 37,898, plus 871 dogs were on hand for Bark in the Park night at Globe Life Park ... the Rangers (18-20) are two games under .500 for the first time since April 29. The last time the Rangers were one game under .500 was April 23.

Elvis Andrus says Rangers haven't hit stride after fifth straight win

Elvis Andrus thinks the Rangers are far from playing their best baseball (Video by Stefan Stevenson).

Oakland

000

120

110

5

11

0

Texas

001

100

40x

6

10

0

Oakland AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

R.Davis cf

4

1

1

0

0

0

.211

Joyce rf

4

0

1

2

0

0

.190

Lowrie 2b

4

1

1

0

0

0

.289

K.Davis lf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.219

Alonso 1b

4

1

2

2

0

1

.302

Healy dh

4

0

2

0

0

1

.250

Plouffe 3b

4

1

1

0

0

1

.230

Maxwell c

3

1

1

0

1

1

.211

Rosales ss

3

0

2

1

0

0

.269

Vogt ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.198

Totals 35

5

11

5

1

5

 

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo dh

4

1

0

0

1

1

.244

Andrus ss

4

1

2

3

0

1

.276

Mazara rf

4

0

2

2

0

0

.242

Chirinos c

3

1

1

0

1

0

.297

Odor 2b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.201

Napoli 1b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.170

Gomez cf

4

0

1

1

0

0

.230

Gallo 3b

2

2

0

0

2

2

.200

DeShields lf

3

1

2

0

0

0

.243

Rua lf

1

0

1

0

0

0

.179

Totals 33

6

10

6

4

5

 

LOB—Oakland 4, Texas 7. 2B—Lowrie (10), Mazara 2 (7). HR—Alonso (12), off Kela. RBIs—Joyce 2 (13), Alonso 2 (29), Rosales (11), Andrus 3 (16), Mazara 2 (25), Gomez (13). SB—Andrus (7), Odor (3), Rua (2). Runners left in scoring position—Oakland 1 (Plouffe); Texas 6 (Choo 2, Mazara, Napoli, Gomez, Gallo). RISP—Oakland 3 for 7; Texas 3 for 14. DP—Oakland 1; Texas 2.

Oakland

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Gray

6

5

2

2

2

3

106

3.78

Dull, L, 1-2, H, 8

 1/3

1

3

3

2

0

20

6.28

Hendriks, BS, 1-1

 2/3

2

1

1

0

0

13

3.86

Montas

 2/3

2

0

0

0

2

22

6.23

Coulombe

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

4

2.92

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Martinez

6

7

3

3

1

1

91

5.04

Barnette, W, 1-0

1

3

1

1

0

0

18

5.14

Kela, H, 3

1

1

1

1

0

2

17

4.85

Bush, S, 3-4

1

0

0

0

0

2

13

1.42

Inherited runners-scored—Hendriks 3-3, Coulombe 2-0. WP—Martinez, Dull. T—3:26. A—37,898 (48,114).

