Rangers fall apart in seventh, fall to Mariners

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Rangers' Cole Hamels says injury will be mental grind Pause 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 0:55 Joey Gallo hit his ninth homer on Thursday 1:12 Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez talks about how team can do better 1:20 Rangers Jeff Banister talks escaping Houston with a win 0:59 Rangers broadcaster Dave Raymond keeps it light 1:02 Cage work for Rangers prospect Ronald Guzman 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:47 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind 2:05 Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Manager Jeff Banister said that the offense struggled Saturday against a pitcher they hadn't seen previously, and a short bullpen couldn't help in the seventh (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com