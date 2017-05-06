Hamels’ injury to impact Rangers in 2017, possibly 2019

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start Pause 0:55 Joey Gallo hit his ninth homer on Thursday 1:12 Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez talks about how team can do better 1:20 Rangers Jeff Banister talks escaping Houston with a win 0:59 Rangers broadcaster Dave Raymond keeps it light 2:05 Tony Barnette breaks down his key outing Friday for Rangers 1:42 Jeff Banister talks about Rangers' late-inning heroes Friday 4:09 Taste testing new concession items at Globe Life Park 1:01 Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy and starter Nick Martinez assess Wednesday's loss 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels spoke Saturday for the first time since being diagnosed with an oblique strain that will cost him two months (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com