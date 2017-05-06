Darvish’s outing spoiled as Mariners, Rangers play extras

Yu Darvish allowed one run in seven innings Friday night, but the Texas Rangers’ offense spun its wheels against Yovani Gallardo and a cast of relievers in a game that was tied 1-1 in the 12th inning when the Star-Telegram’s computer system was taken off-line for maintenance.
Check here for the final score, full game details and Rangers Reaction after 5:30 p.m. CDT.
How Rangers hitters fared: Not very well. Things started well, though, as Delino DeShields beat out an infield single and scored on a two-out double by Elvis Andrus that originally was ruled a foul ball before a replay showed it hitting the glove of right fielder Ben Gamel in fair territory. ... The Rangers had only three hits the next seven innings before Andrus singled to start the ninth and then stole second. But Carlos Gomez struck out, Joey Gallo popped out and Mike Napoli flied to center. ... Andrus had half of the Rangers’ six hits, and DeShields had two. Shin-Soo Choo had the other hit, a single with two outs in the seventh.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Yu Darvish was effective again, allowing one run in seven innings. He allowed six hits and walked four, and struck out five. He throw 116 pitches. ... The only damage done against him was a solo homer by Robinson Cano to start the fourth. ... Darvish was forced to wiggle out of trouble in the sixth and seventh, but did so with perhaps his best pitching. ... Sam Dyson took over in the eighth and tossed a scoreless inning despite a one-out walk and single. All three outs were loud. ... Tony Barnette worked a perfect ninth to get the game to extra innings and then worked around a leadoff double in the 10th. He returned for the 11th and tossed another scoreless inning, with the benefit of the Rangers’ third successful challenge of the game.
