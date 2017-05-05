New Rangers TV crew hopes fans warm to their style

If it sounds like the Rangers broadcast team of Dave Raymond and C.J. Nitkowski have been working together for years, it’s because, in a way, they have.

OK, it hasn’t been a lot of work, but their relationship goes back to 2013, after Nitkowski’s 10-year major league career with eight teams, including the Rangers in 2002-03, came to an end. This is his first year doing Rangers games.

Raymond, in his first full season as Fox Sports Southwest’s full-time play-by-play man (he worked parts of the 2016 season behind Steve Busby), has a natural and relaxed rapport with Nitkowski. They exchange friendly barbs and are deft at self-deprecating humor. It sounds like they’re having a great time because they are.

On TV it’s OK not to talk. I know there are times I could probably be a little better at backing off. Rangers TV analyst C.J. Nitkowski

For some viewers, the telecast sits in stark contrast to the more button-downed style of Busby and analyst Tom Grieve, who is doing 60 games this season.

“You know the change is going to be jarring to many people,” said Raymond, who grew up in northwest Nebraska before attending Stanford on a track scholarship as a long jumper and triple jumper. “I can appreciate that. You’re used to these people, this team. The reality is, it’s their team. They’ve been following these guys forever. They know things we can’t possibly know because of their attachment to the team. The hope is, slowly but surely it becomes our team as well. I think it’s obvious to people where our sympathies lie but I get that instinct from people.”

Raymond grew up appreciating national broadcasters such as Joe Garagiola, Bob Uecker and Vin Scully. When he was at Stanford, he fell in love with Giants radio play-by-play man Hank Greenwald and the Athletics’ Bill King.

“I just adored [Greenwald],” said Raymond, who became interested in broadcasting in college. “I could listen to him all day, every day. When he left, Jon Miller came in. Jon Miller is pretty good. But my reaction viscerally was missing Hank. I really missed him.”

Miller, who did games for 20 years on ESPN, eventually won over Raymond and later became his biggest advocate in the business.

Raymond hopes Rangers fans slow to warm to the new television team become more comfortable as they get used to the new style and rhythm.

Nitkowski worked with Raymond at the MLB Network and MLB Media and has done games for Fox and FS1 the past three seasons. He’s also been a regular on studio shows such as “MLB WhipAround” and the “MLB on Fox Pregame Show.” He jumped at the chance to join the Rangers. In January, he posted a hilarious spoof of LeBron James’ Miami announcement with his own “The Decision” to join the Rangers.

“I understand it’s going to take some time for some people to get comfortable and I understand there are some people that will never get comfortable, that will never like you as a broadcaster,” he said. “The idea of having 100 percent approval rating is a goal. It would be great but is probably unrealistic. I understand that.”

While Raymond stays away from diving too deep into social media feedback, Nitkowski will often mix it up and interact with fans, specifically on Twitter.

“There is a lot of value in social media but it’s also become a place where we air our grievances,” Nitkowski said. “I’m guilty as much as anybody else. Sometimes people take it too far. I don’t mind criticism. I’ve been criticized publicly since I was 16 years old and made the varsity in high school in 1989 and there were articles written about you as a player. I don’t get too worked up about it.”

Tough break for Kela last night on this missed call (#2) two pitches before Gonzalez HR. 1-2 vs. 2-1. (via https://t.co/O0dMAwFGTS) #Rangers pic.twitter.com/TiknsUXLrt — CJ Nitkowski (@CJNitkowski) May 3, 2017

Raymond, 45, who has three boys between 9 and 14, says through the first month most of the feedback he’s heard has been positive.

“People shoot you a note that is really helpful and constructive and sometimes people shoot you a note that’s not so helpful or constructive and you learn to discern the difference,” he said.

Raymond and Nitkowski will sit down with an executive producer soon and critique a telecast. For Nitkowski, it’s like reviewing game film with a coach.

It’s so hard when you’re new to a team to resist that temptation to show everything, to be everything right away. So it’s kind of about reining that in a little bit and being comfortable with the game and letting it flow. Rangers broadcaster Dave Raymond

“I hate listening to myself but I’ll do it with the producer. You have to be open to criticism. You have to be open to getting better,” he said. “For me, this business is just like playing. It’s a work in progress constantly and the day you start thinking you have it all figured out is the day you start going backward. It’s subjective, but the opinions that matter are my bosses at Fox Sports and the ownership of the Rangers.”

Like players, Nitkowski said, broadcasters are always trying to improve, to tighten the relationship with the production staff, and to provide a smoother viewing experience that is fun but also informative.

“The best compliment I ever get is when somebody tells me they learned something but also that I come across as a friendly and comfortable broadcaster and they felt like they were a part of it,” he said. “Because Dave and I joke around on the air, off the air, on the way to the game, after the game, I want to be really careful that we’re not joking around at the wrong time.”

For an analyst, someone who is always looking to add some insight to what is happening on the field, the hardest thing to do sometimes is hold back.

@CJNitkowski I was always interested to know, what are the differences in doing a national and local broadcast behind the scenes? — Chris ⚾ (@Chris_the_twin) May 1, 2017

@CJNitkowski I don't understand why people need to chit chat on their phone once they board a plane. — Ed Pfaeffle (@edpkp81) April 29, 2017

“When it’s quiet, five seconds feels like five minutes, but it’s OK to lay out,” Nitkowski said. “I have to be disciplined. I always feel like I could add something, whether it’s really insightful or maybe run of the mill. I have to be comfortable with silence especially on TV. I know there are times I could probably be a little better at backing off.”

Nitkowski, 44, who has two kids in high school and another in third grade, lives in Atlanta, but says moving back to Texas (he lived in Sugar Land for 10 years) is possible if he finds a permanent home with the Rangers.

“I think this is the second-best job in the game. Putting on a uniform and playing will always be No. 1,” he said. “I get excited every time.”