Texas Rangers

April 26, 2017 6:13 PM

Rangers tap Martinez to start Friday vs. Angels

By Jeff Wilson

ARLINGTON

Right-hander Nick Martinez earned another spot start Friday at Globe Life Park against the Los Angeles Angels, but it could be his last for a some time.

A.J. Griffin, another candidate for the start, will instead pitch for Round Right for Round Rock on a rehab assignment and presumably come off the 10-day disabled list next week and replace Martinez.

Griffin, who is dealing with gout in his left ankle, threw a touch-and-feel bullpen session Wednesday after throwing a full bullpen Monday. The Rangers, as is becoming their norm, are taking a cautious approach with him.

“Make sure that Griffin is back in pitch mode and healthy,” manager Jeff Banister said. “And we have Nick here. He threw the ball well, so we can be conservative with A.J.”

Martinez received a no-decision Saturday after allowing one run in seven innings on four hits and a walk after taking a no-hitter into the sixth.

