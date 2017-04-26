Dyson says he’s ready to return to Rangers’ bullpen

Right-hander Sam Dyson could be activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday after two rehab appearances this week, but he won’t be pitching in high-leverage situations for the Texas Rangers.
Manager Jeff Banister said that the Rangers will wait to see how Dyson’s bruised pitching hand recovers from back-to-back outings Monday and Tuesday with Triple A Round Rock before deciding if he will be reinstated.
Dyson tossed a scoreless inning Monday, throwing 10 of his 19 pitches for balls, and then allowed a run on two hits in a 10-pitch inning Tuesday. He said that he his confident that he can get big-league hitters out.
“I think it was pretty positive,” Dyson said. “Just re-group the mind and body and go. I’ve thrown a lot over the last week, so physically I don’t feel like I’ve missed a beat. Yeah, I’m definitely ready to come back up here and contribute.”
Dyson was injured April 16 while blowing his third save of the season. He also was the losing pitcher on Opening Day after allowing three ninth-inning runs with the score tied.
Matt Bush has assumed closer duties and will keep them after Dyson returns.
