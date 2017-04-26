Rangers not expecting Beltre to return soon

Adrian Beltre is unlikely to return to the Texas Rangers’ lineup anytime soon after manager Jeff Banister revealed Wednesday that the third baseman isn’t seeing significant progress in his strained right calf.
Banister said that Beltre didn’t have a setback after doing some on-field activities but is still looking for his breakthrough that will allow him to take the next step in the rehab process.
“It’s getting better but not where we expect it to be,” Banister said. “We’re still in the rehab mode. We tried to get the [swelling[ and soreness out. We’re continuing to work on it.
“Ultimately, we want Adrian on the field,” Banister said. “We are a much better ballclub with Adrian on the field. Anytime a player is injured for a length of time and not on the field, you better have prepared yourself for that. I think we prepared ourselves. When Adrian is better and back on the field, that’s when he’ll be on the field.”
Joey Gallo has been a capable replacement for Beltre, socking a league-best seven home runs and playing quality defense. Gallo was in the starting lineup for the 22nd straight game, though he might be due for his first day off of the season Friday.
Beltre, who is 58 hits shy of 3,000, was slowed in spring training by calf strains in each leg and had to start the season on the 10-day disabled list. He felt a new strain April 8, the day before he was eligible for reinstatement, and the Rangers said that they would take a conservative approach and did not set a timetable for his return.
