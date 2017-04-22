Rangers walk it off again against Royals

Elvis Andrus drove in Rougned Odor from second base in the bottom of the ninth to give the Rangers their second walk-off win over the Royals in the past three games Saturday night at Globe Life Park. The 2-1 win was set up by Odor’s lead-off single and steal of second base. Andrus doubled to the left-field corner on a 2-2 pitch and Odor scored easily.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Nick Martinez held the Royals with out a hit for 5 1/3 innings and allowed one run over seven in his first start for the Rangers this season. Martinez, who replaced scheduled starter A.J. Griffin, who was placed on the disabled list Friday, allowed a run in the fifth on three singles. He struck out three and walked one.
Alex Claudio pitched a scoreless eighth and Matt Bush pitched a scoreless ninth.
How Rangers hitters fared: Mike Napoli homered to the opposite field in the second inning against Royals’ starter Ian Kennedy to give Texas a 1-0 lead. Kennedy, however, stayed toe to toe with Martinez, holding the Rangers to four hits through seven innings. He left with the game tied 1-1. Carlos Gomez had two of the Rangers four hits through seven innings.
The sweet swing of @MikeNapoli25!— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 23, 2017
Top 3: Rangers 1, Royals 0. pic.twitter.com/KJDHLRYjef
Gomez collected his third single with one out in the eighth and reached third on a wild pitch. But he was stranded when Napoli grounded out to third.
Rougned Odor led off the ninth with a single off left-hander Travis Wood. Right-hander Peter Moylan replaced Wood to face Elvis Andrus and Jonathan Lucroy.
Notables: The last time Martinez went at least seven innings in a major league start was June 14, 2015 against the Twins ... 41,446 was the announced attendance.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Kansas City
000
001
000
—
1
6
1
Texas
010
000
001
—
2
7
0
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gordon lf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.176
Moustakas 3b
4
0
1
1
0
0
.288
Cain cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.333
Hosmer 1b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.185
Merrifield rf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.333
Moss dh
3
0
1
0
1
1
.143
Escobar ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
.197
Colon 2b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Butera c
3
1
2
0
0
0
.231
Totals 32
1
6
1
1
4
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gomez cf
4
0
3
0
0
0
.197
Choo dh
3
0
1
0
1
1
.216
Mazara rf
3
0
0
0
1
0
.260
Napoli 1b
4
1
1
1
0
1
.162
Odor 2b
4
1
1
0
0
0
.197
Andrus ss
4
0
1
1
0
0
.275
Lucroy c
2
0
0
0
1
0
.184
Gallo 3b
2
0
0
0
1
2
.207
Profar lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.125
Totals 29
2
7
2
4
4
No outs when winning run scored.
E—Kennedy (1). LOB—Kansas City 5, Texas 7. HR—Napoli (3), off Kennedy. RBIs—Moustakas (8), Napoli (8), Andrus (5). SB—Odor (1). CS—Choo (1). Runners left in scoring position—Kansas City 1 (Hosmer); Texas 4 (Napoli 2, Odor, Profar). RISP—Kansas City 1 for 2; Texas 1 for 6. Runners moved up—Gordon. GIDP—Gordon, Choo. DP—Kansas City 1 (Hosmer, Escobar); Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Napoli).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Kennedy
7
4
1
1
3
3
95
2.08
Soria
1
1
0
0
1
1
24
0.00
Wood L, 0-2
0
1
1
1
0
0
2
15.43
Moylan
0
1
0
0
0
0
5
0.00
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Martinez
7
4
1
1
1
3
94
1.29
Claudio
1
1
0
0
0
0
15
0.00
Bush W, 1-0
1
1
0
0
0
1
12
2.70
Wood pitched to 1 batter in the 9th. Inherited runners-scored—Moylan 1-1. WP—Soria. Umpires—Home, Tom Woodring; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Gary Cederstrom. T—2:38. A—41,446 (48,114).
Comments