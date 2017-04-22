Rangers prospect Joe Palumbo to have Tommy John surgery

Rangers pitching prospect Joe Palumbo will have Tommy John surgery on his left elbow early next week, the club announced Saturday.
Palumbo, the Rangers’ No. 6 prospect according to MLB.com, was turning heads in the organization. The left-hander was taken in the 30th round of the 2013 draft. He was 7-5 with a 2.24 ERA and 122 strikeouts over 96 1/3 innings for Low A Hickory in 2016.
The 22-year-old had allowed one earned run combined and recorded 22 strikeouts in his first three starts for High A Down East this season before leaving his last start early with the injury.
