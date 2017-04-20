Texas Rangers

April 20, 2017 10:49 PM

Game-winner in 13th may put spring back in DeShields’ step

By Stefan Stevenson

ARLINGTON

Delino DeShields couldn’t help it. And it pained him to admit, but he was pressing early on in limited plate appearances this season.

After a wonderful spring training in which he cemented a job on the Opening Day roster, he seemed poised to return to the offensive sparkplug role that made him so valuable as a rookie for the Texas Rangers in 2015.

But there was no secret about playing time limitations. Manager Jeff Banister said DeShields, Ryan Rua and Jurickson Profar would each share time in left field.

DeShields and Rua were both in the lineup Thursday night as the Rangers and Kansas City Royals were battling in a long scoreless tie at Globe Life Park.

And DeShields played the hero, hitting a line-drive single to left to score Joey Gallo from second for a 1-0 Rangers win in the bottom of the 13th. Gallo had doubled with one out.

Profar and Rua had solid springs too, and finding regular at-bats proved to be a challenge. The Rangers had two off days in the first eight days of the season, meaning the regulars were in no need for a day off.

DeShields has struggled to get much going at the plate, but he’s only started four games, including Thursday’s series opener against the Royals. Rua was in the starting lineup for the sixth time, playing first base while Mike Napoli was used as the designated hitter. DeShields finally collected his first hit on Wednesday at Oakland after entering the game late.

“I can’t lie, I was pressing a little bit, more out of frustration,” said DeShields, who was 0 for 3 with a walk through 12 innings Thursday. “But I’m having a better understanding as more time goes on. What’s meant to be will be.”

Rua hasn’t fared much better in limited action. He was hitting .118 with two hits in just 17 at-bats before going 1 for 5 through 12 innings Thursday night.

“I knew it would be challenging for all of them, really,” Banister said. “Part of this game is you almost have to go out and will yourself into doing something. Find some traction, find some momentum, get yourself going. I still think both of those guys have an opportunity to get going.”

With the Rangers in the middle of 16 games in 16 days, Banister expects to use Profar soon to start giving his everyday infielders some days off.

With Profar on the dirt, it leaves left field for Rua and DeShields. Banister is also open to using the right-hand-hitting Rua and DeShields against right-handed pitchers.

Part of this game is you almost have to go out and will yourself into doing something. ... I still think both of those guys have an opportunity to get going.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister, on Delino DeShields and Ryan Rua

DeShields is taking the long view and trying to get back to the mindset that made him so productive in the spring.

“I’m trying to manage it the best I can and be prepared any chance I do get to play,” he said. “I’m a firm believer in what’s coming for me will come. It’s just a matter of being patient, being ready and seizing every opportunity I can get. I just have to be as prepared as possible for that opportunity if it were to come, because the worst thing that could happen is me be frustrated right now and then somebody gets hurt and I’m not ready to go.”

Banister still holds both Rua and DeShields in high regard and knows their limited at-bats have been a challenge, leaving any sort of evaluation of their starts unjust.

“I think it’s unfair. Really unfair,” he said. “That’s tough. Sometimes that’s the nature of the game we play.”

Kansas City

000

000

000

000

0

0

4

0

Texas

000

000

000

000

1

1

6

0

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Gordon lf

5

0

1

0

1

0

.197

Moustakas 3b

5

0

1

0

0

2

.291

Cain cf

4

0

1

0

1

1

.340

Hosmer 1b

3

0

0

0

2

1

.193

Perez c

5

0

0

0

0

0

.276

Merrifield pr

0

0

0

0

0

0

.286

Butera c

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Moss dh

5

0

0

0

0

2

.128

Escobar ss

5

0

1

0

0

2

.222

Orlando rf

5

0

0

0

0

3

.149

Mondesi 2b

4

0

0

0

1

3

.103

Totals 41

0

4

0

5

14

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Gomez cf

5

0

1

0

0

1

.159

Andrus ss

5

0

0

0

0

0

.277

Mazara rf

5

0

0

0

0

2

.284

Napoli dh

3

0

0

0

2

1

.150

Odor 2b

4

0

1

0

1

0

.206

Rua 1b

5

0

1

0

0

2

.136

Lucroy c

5

0

1

0

0

0

.191

Gallo 3b

5

1

1

0

0

2

.189

DeShields lf

4

0

1

1

1

0

.143

Totals 41

1

6

1

4

8

One out when winning run scored.

LOB—Kansas City 7, Texas 7. 2B—Escobar (4), Gomez (4), Lucroy (1), Gallo (3). RBIs—DeShields (1). SB—Cain (6), Merrifield (1). CS—Mondesi (2). Runners left in scoring position—Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Perez, Escobar); Texas 2 (Andrus 2). RISP—Kansas City 0 for 7; Texas 1 for 6. Runners moved up—Lucroy, Gomez. GIDP—Odor, Lucroy. DP—Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Escobar, Hosmer), (Mondesi, Escobar, Hosmer).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Duffy

7 1/3

4

0

0

3

5

100

1.32

Moylan

 2/3

0

0

0

0

0

4

0.00

Minor

3

0

0

0

1

2

38

4.32

Wood L, 0-1

1 1/3

2

1

1

0

1

31

13.50

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Cashner

6

3

0

0

4

3

94

2.38

Barnette

1

0

0

0

0

2

12

4.05

Claudio

 2/3

1

0

0

0

2

9

0.00

Jeffress

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

6

2.70

Bush

1

0

0

0

0

2

16

3.18

Kela

2

0

0

0

0

2

23

0.00

Alvarez W, 1-0

2

0

0

0

1

3

27

0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Jeffress 1-0. Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Eric Cooper. T—3:47. A—26,898 (48,114).

Rangers LHP Cole Hamels (0-0, 3.50 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Nathan Karns (0-0, 4.38)

