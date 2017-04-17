Kela returns, but Bush gets first shot at closing with Dyson on DL

Keone Kela has been recalled from Triple A Round Rock and closer Sam Dyson was placed on the 10-day disabled list as the Texas Rangers try to get a handle on their bullpen issues early in the season.
Dyson was placed on the DL with a contusion on his right hand after trying to stop a hard chopper in the ninth inning of Sunday’s loss in Seattle.
5 Blown saves for the Rangers through the first 12 games, including two on Sunday.
Kela was sent to Round Rock before the season opener after an incident on the last day of spring camp during a back-field B game. Sources said Kela was acting unprofessionally during the game. Veteran teammates confronted him about his actions and Kela’s response was dismissive.
Manager Jeff Banister said Matt Bush would get the first crack at closing games while Dyson is on the DL but didn’t call Bush his closer.
“We’ll give Matt and opportunity early to get, if need to be, the 27th out,” Banister said. “However, we’re in a situation where I don’t want to run anybody out there three days in a row this early [in the season] ... I’m sure there will be a number of guys who will get an opportunity to close games out.”
Kela received hugs and high fives from teammates in the Oakland Coliseum clubhouse after rejoining the club before Monday’s game. Banister said the past issues won’t be a problem going forward.
“I’m sure we’ll continue to go forward and understand that there are things that happen that we move on from,” he said. “I think those things have a way of working themselves out.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments