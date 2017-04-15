Scheppers not in Rangers’ plans after being shipped to Triple A

Right-hander Tanner Scheppers was outrighted to Triple A Round Rock on Saturday after being reinstated from the 10-day disabled list in a move that takes him off the 40-man roster and leaves his future with the Rangers in flux.

Scheppers was slowed at the end of spring training with abdominal soreness, but pitched well in Cactus League games. Even before the injury, though, he was told that he would not make the team.

Durability has been an issue for Scheppers since he attempted to become a starting pitcher in 2014, but not all of his injuries have been arm-related. He missed much of last season because of a knee injury.

“Tanner has been part of the organization, has done a good job for the organization but has had his challenges,” manager Jeff Banister said. “At this point we didn’t see that he’s an option for us in the short term.”

Banister said that fellow right-hander Keone Kela is an option to join the Rangers the next time they need help from the minors after he was banished to Round Rock for behavior that was disruptive to the clubhouse chemistry. No move is imminent.

The Rangers recalled Nick Martinez on Wednesday to fortify the bullpen and move some relievers into different roles. Martinez, who was sent back to Round Rock as Andrew Cashner came off the disabled list, was selected over Kela.

“Kela’s never not been an option,” Banister said. “They’ve all been possibilities. It just depends on what you need.”