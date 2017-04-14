Bush returns to Rangers after shoulder exam

Right-hander Matt Bush rejoined the Texas Rangers’ bullpen Friday, but it might be a few days until he’s ready to pitch in a game.
Bush traveled to Arlington on Tuesday night for a cortisone injection into the sore AC joint in his shoulder. Those anti-inflammatory shots typically take a few days to take effect, and the Rangers want to see if Bush has any lingering soreness after throwing before sticking him in a game.
He played catch early Friday, stretching out to 90 feet, and will throw a touch-and-go bullpen session Saturday and possibly could be available later that night.
“Everything felt normal,” said Bush, who first felt discomfort late last season and again during spring training. “The sentiment there was to not put cortisone on it until it became unmanageable. I felt like that’s where it was.”
Bush said that there is the potential for a minor operation to shave away some of the bone that is rubbing against the joint, but that would wait until the off-season. He said that he is willing to continue to receive treatment and get injections when or if needed to get through the season.
The bullpen is searching for stability late in games after closer Sam Dyson blew his second save of the season Tuesday and pitched poorly in the ninth inning for the third time. Tony Barnette would have been the closer Wednesday had the Rangers not scored twice in the ninth for an 8-3 lead.
Dyson continues to work on his mechanics as he tries to stay on top of the ball so that his sinking fastball drops through the strike zone rather than tailing through it. When it’s flat, it gets hit hard.
Dyson was available to pitch Thursday but wasn’t needed in a second straight 8-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. He might not pitch in the ninth inning until he and the Rangers are convinced he is back to form.
