Darvish strikes out 10 as Rangers roll past Angels

Yu Darvish allowed only five singles and two walks in seven scoreless innings, and Carlos Gomez opened the game with a home run as the Texas Rangers cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Darvish struck out 10 and threw only 103 pitches in his best outing of the season. Nomar Mazara hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Robinson Chirinos drove in three runs.
How Rangers hitters fared: The only batter without a hit was Mike Napoli, though he did reach on catcher’s interference. ... The big blows were delivered by Carlos Gomez, who started the game with a homer off Ricky Nolasco; Nomar Mazara, who got Nolasco for a two-run homer in the third; and Robinson Chirinos, whose ground-rule double in the second drove in one run and whose single in the sixth drove in two.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Yu Darvish was terrific, albeit at his own deliberate pace. He struck out 10 batters, walked two, and issued five singles. Mike Trout was the only batter Darvish failed to retire, as the two-time MVP walked and singled twice. ... The Angels threatened only twice. They put two on with one out in the first, but Darvish got groundouts from Albert Pujols and Andrelton Simmons, and they had runners at the corners with one out in the sixth before Darvish induced an inning-ending double play from Cameron Maybin. ... Rookie right-hander Mike Hauschild worked a perfect eighth and was an out away from finished off a strike out before allowing a three-run homer to Danny Espinosa.
