Joey Gallo’s big day lifts Rangers over A’s in homestand finale

Joey Gallo drove in a career-high five RBIs with a three-run homer in the second and a two-run single in the sixth to give Martin Perez more than enough Sunday afternoon for a 8-1 win over the Oakland A’s at Globe Life Park.
How the Rangers pitchers fared: Perez worked fast and held the A’s scoreless on four hits and three walks through five innings. He was in trouble in the fourth and fifth innings but escaped unscathed both times. In the fifth, he had the bases loaded with one out after two lead-off singles and a walk before getting Ryon Healy to pop out to first and striking out noted Rangers’ destroyer Khris Davis looking at a change-up on the outside edge of the plate.
Trevor Plouffe singled and Mark Canha double with one out in the sixth against Perez. Jose Leclerc replace Perez, who three 92 pitches (55 strikes) over 5 1/3 innings. Leclerc struck out Josh Phegley on three changeups down in the zone. Matt Joyce pinch-hit for Adam Rosales, who flew out to the track in right field to end the inning. Perez earned the win after holding the A’s scoreless on six hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings. Jeremy Jeffress pitched a 1-2-3 seventh. Matt Bush struggled with his command in the eighth and a wild pitch with the bases loaded allowed Oakland’s lone run. Sam Dyson pitched a scoreless ninth to close it out.
How the Rangers hitters fared: With two outs in the second, Ryan Rua and Robinson Chirinos singled to left before Joey Gallo ripped a first-pitch three-run homer to right.
The Rangers had two on with no outs in the third but A’s starter Manaea struck out Nomar Mazara, Mike Napoli and Rougned Odor to escape the jam.
The Rangers added to their lead with three runs in the sixth, including a two-run single on an 0-2 pitch by Gallo. Manaea left the game with the bases loaded after hitting Mazara in the helmet to start the inning, a fielding error at first and w walk to Rua. Frankie Montas took over against Robinson Chirinos, who walked to make it 4-0. Gallo fell behind 0-2 before driving a single to right. Robinson Chirinos’ two-run homer in the eighth made it 8-1. Chirinos was 2 for 3 with three RBIs
Notable: Gallo was 0 for 42 with two walks in 44 plate appearances in which he started with an 0-2 count before Sunday’s 0-2 single in the sixth ... Rua, Chirinos and Gallo, hitting Nos. 6-8 in the lineup, combined to go 6 for 10 with eight RBIs and three runs scored ... Manaea struck out a career-high 10 batters. His previous high was nine against the Rangers in July 2016.
