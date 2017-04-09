Ryan Rua keeps tabs on newborn son with daily digital updates

Ryan Rua is doing his best to stay focused on baseball. But it’s understandable that part of his heart and thoughts are in Ohio.
His wife Courtney had their first child at the end of March, a baby boy named Rowan Randy Rua. Rua was able to fly home to the Cleveland area for the birth but hardly got a full day with his son and wife before returning to spring training in Arizona. Yu Darvish’s wife gave birth to their second son in early March in Dallas. Darvish was also there for the birth and has obviously been able to spend plenty of time with his family since the club returned from Arizona.
The lil guy has arrived!! Such a blessing for me and @CourtRua !!!! Best day of my life #Rowan #familyof3 pic.twitter.com/NOzYTYaeyU— Ryan Rua (@Rua_Numba_2) March 29, 2017
Rua, however, has been forced to rely on a daily stream of pictures and videos of the latest developments in Rowan’s life. The updates have been an electronic lifeline that have helped him stay in the loop during the first few weeks of the season.
He flew home for Thursday’s off day but had less than 24 hours with Rowan and Courtney before flying back for Friday’s game. He’s making up for with a ton of pictures and videos of Rowan from his both his parent’s and his in-laws.
“I get a lot of that,” he said. “It makes it a little easier. Seeing how he’s doing and different stuff he’s doing every day. Technology makes it a lot easier.”
Both son and mom are doing well and plan to come down to Arlington in early May.
Rowan’s nursery has a sports theme, of course. Rua and Courtney had a bat made using the same brand and model that Rua uses, with Rowan’s name, weight and date of birth engraved on it. He’s already got a couple of Rangers onesies and a newborn Rangers cap.
