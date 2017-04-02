Texas Rangers finalize 2017 Opening Day roster

The Texas Rangers set their 25-man roster to open the 2017 late Sunday morning, and there were no changes from what manager Jeff Banister revealed Saturday afternoon.
The biggest news is that Adrian Beltre will begin the season on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Thursday, but the third baseman’s goal is to return April 9 and miss only the first five games of the season.
That domino led to Joey Gallo making the opening roster for the first time in his career. He is one of nine players — joining left-handers Alex Claudio and Dario Alvarez, infielder Drew Robinson, outfielder Nomar Mazara and right-handers Matt Bush, Jose Leclerc and Mike Hauschild — to appear on an Opening Day roster for the first time.
In addition, seven players hit the disabled list, and righty Dillon Gee was re-signed to a major league deal, added to the 40-man roster and optioned to Triple A Round Rock. Chi Chi Gonzalez was placed on the 60-day DL to make room for Gee.
Rangers 2017 Opening Day roster
Pitchers (12): LHP Dario Alvarez, RHP Tony Barnette, RHP Matt Bush, LHP Alex Claudio, RHP Yu Darvish, RHP Sam Dyson, RHP A.J. Griffin, LHP Cole Hamels, RHP Mike Hauschild, RHP Jeremy Jeffress, RHP Jose Leclerc, LHP Martin Perez
Catchers (2): Robinson Chirinos, Jonathan Lucroy
Infielders (6): Elvis Andrus, Joey Gallo, Mike Napoli, Rougned Odor, Jurickson Profar, Drew Robinson
Outfiielders (5): Shin-Soo Choo, Delino DeShields, Carlos Gomez, Nomar Mazara, Ryan Rua
10-day DL (6): INF Hanser Alberto, 3B Adrian Beltre, RHP Andrew Cashner, C Brett Nicholas, RHPs Tyson Ross and Tanner Scheppers
60-day DL (3): 1B Prince Fielder, LHP Jake Diekman, RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez
