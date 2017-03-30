Rangers unveil 19 new concession items at Globe Life Park

The most delicious day of the year went down Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Park.
The Rangers and Delaware Sportservice unveiled their new concession items for the 2017 season with a taste testing event in the Cholula Club.
It’s one of the perks of covering the team ... if you’re not concerned about high cholesterol and clogged arteries.
Among the 19 new items, the Texas Snowballs are likely to be the MVPD (Most Valuable Palate Destroyer). If you’ve ever wondered what barbecue brisket would taste like inside a powdered sugar-covered doughnut, then wonder no longer.
Another All-Star addition is the Fritos Kimchi Chili Dog, which is basically what it sounds like. The kimchi chili adds a nice zing flavor and the Texas teriyaki sauce goes well with the crunchy corn-chip texture of the Fritos.
It’s not all about how much meat you can pound down in 2017. There are several interesting vegan and vegetarian options on the menu.
The Black Bean Tamales will fill you up with healthy protein without the nitrates but with plenty of flavor. The Mediterranean Nachos give classic ballpark nachos a run for their money. Stacy’s Pita chips are topped with chickpea hummus and a fresh garlic basil tomato and country olive salad.
Here’s a rundown on all the new concession items available at Globe Life Park:
The M.V.T. (aka Most Valuable Tamale) — A 24-inch version of the TamArlington Dog, which is a Boomstick hot dog-filled tamale topped with Texas chili, nacho cheese and sour cream, $27 (at the Texas 24-inch stand, section 29)
Fritos Kimchi Chili Dog — A Texas chili all-beef hot dog topped with a sweet and spicy kimchi chili, fresh cilantro, Texas teriyaki sauce and classic Fritos chips, $10.50 (in sections 22 and 58).
Texas Snowballs — Shredded brisket is rolled into balls and dipped in funnel cake batter, then deep fried and covered in powdered sugar, $9.50 (at the State Fare stand, section 141).
Crunchy BBQ Burger — An all-beef patty stacked with smoked pulled pork and covered in Sweet Baby Ray’s signature barbecue sauce, pickled red onions, cilantro with a layer of nacho cheese corn chips, $13 (at The American Dog stand, section 48).
Mediterranean Nachos — Stacy’s Pita chips covered in chickpea hummus and garlic basil tomato and country olive salad, $10 (at the Ballpark Vegan stand, section 16).
Black Been Tamales — Black beans and spices rolled in masa and steamed, $10 (at the Ballpark Vegan Stand, section 16).
The following items were not available at Thursday’s taste testing:
Steak Salad — Ribeye steak freshly sliced on top of a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes and croutons, $16.50 (at the Butcher Block, section 24)
Two Step Texas Philly — A 24-inch version of the Texas Philly Sandwich, which comes with sliced brisket, peppers, onions and topped with nacho cheese, $27 (Located at the Texas 24-inch Stand, section 29).
Pretzel Pizza — Flatbread pretzel pizza crust topped with beer cheese, cheddar cheese and chopped bacon, $9.50 (at sections 11 and 30).
Chicken and Doughnut Sliders — Mini doughnuts sliced in half with a hand-breaded fried chicken breast. It’s served with waffle fries and a choice of dipping sauces, $13.50 (at Flew the Coop, section 50).
Available at Rebecca Creek Saloon (formerly the Captain Morgan Club):
N.E.Q. (aka. Never Ever Quit) — Shaved ribeye steak topped with mozzarella sticks, fried jalapenos, waffle fries, onion rings and white queso, $16.
Veggie Wrap — Black beans, fresh greens, sweet peppers served with salsa ranch dressing (and it’s gluten-free!), $13.50.
The Farm — A beef patty, topped with country-fried chicken breast, which is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and sriracha aioli, $16.
1/2 Rack Ribs — In-house smoked pork ribs, served with waffle fries, cole slaw and onion rings, $16.25.
Available in the suites:
Strawberry quinoa summer salad, $57
Hot smoked Turkey Club, $40
Roast Beef Boursin Ciabatta, $60
Ancho Honey Roasted Rack of Pork, $60
Pasta Primavera, $56.50
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
