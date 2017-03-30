Rangers’ extension with Odor completed

The Texas Rangers’ contract extension with second baseman Rougned Odor has been completed, and the deal will be announced Thursday afternoon.
A baseball source said that the deal is for six year and $49.5 million, as previously reported, with a club option worth $13.5 million or a $3 million buyout.
The extension buys out Odor’s first two years of free agency but allows him to potentially hit the open market at age 29. If the 23-year-odl continues to be the productive player he was in 2016, he could be due for a massive payday.
Odor launched a team-high 33 home runs last season while batting .271 with 88 RBIs and 89 runs scored. Toward the end of spring, after he returned from the World Baseball Classic, he batted primarily as the Rangers’ cleanup hitter in Cactus League games.
While the Rangers locked up Odor this spring, they failed to make any progress toward extending the contracts of right-hander Yu Darvish and catcher Jonathan Lucroy. Each can be a free agent after the season, and they will be among the most coveted players should they hit the open market.
