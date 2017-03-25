Tanner Scheppers has abdominal strain, Carlos Gomez progressing

Rangers right-handed reliever Tanner Scheppers has a left abdominal strain and will be reevaluated. He was given an MRI scan Saturday morning after leaving with one out in the ninth inning Friday afternoon. A sports hernia hasn’t yet been ruled out.
Center fielder Carlos Gomez continues to let his jammed left shoulder heal after sliding awkwardly into third base on a triple in a game on Tuesday. Gomez hasn’t swung a bat since the injury. He expects take swings on Sunday and play early this coming week.
“There are still eight or nine days before the regular season take it day by day,” Gomez said. “I feel like I can swing today but they don’t want me to rush. I think I’ll be back before Wednesday.”
Rangers’ camp breaks on Wednesday. They’ll play two exhibition games against the Kansas City Royals March 31-April 1 at Globe Life Park.
