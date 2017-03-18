Yu Darvish flashes dominance days before his son is to be born

GOODYEAR, Ariz. Yu Darvish pitched with a purpose Saturday afternoon at Goodyear Ballpark.
Perhaps it’s because he was making his fourth spring start. Maybe he’s finally feeling back to speed two years removed from Tommy John surgery.
Or maybe the pending birth of his son, due in a matter of days back in Texas, had him eager to plow through the Cincinnati Reds so he could head back to Dallas-Fort Worth to be with his expectant wife Seiko.
4 Earned runs allowed by Yu Darvish in 12 2/3 innings in the Cactus League this spring.
Although his pitching line wasn’t perfect, the Texas Rangers right-hander showed flashes of brilliance over 4 2/3 innings. He worked around three of the Rangers’ five errors and a few mistakes of his own — two walks and a two hit batters — to hold the Reds to two runs (one earned) on two hits, including an infield single off Darvish’s glove that allowed a fifth inning-opening walk to come around to score.
The outing left Darvish feeling prepared for the season.
“I think I’m getting pretty close,” Darvish said. “I got the changeup, cutter, and sinker working really good, so I’m feeling pretty good today.”
Lead-off walks in the second and fifth led to the only trouble Darvish faced. Both times the runner scored. In the second, after a hit batter and a throwing error led to the run, Darvish retired the final two batters with two strikeouts on a combined seven pitches. Devin Mesoraco doubled with one out in the third, but Darvish induced a 6-3 double play to end the inning. He breezed through the fourth on eight pitches.
“I struggled to command my four-seamer. That inning I switched to my sinker and I was able to pound the strike zone and it was a good outing,” he said. “My sinker was working really well. When I threw just eight pitches in one inning I felt like nobody can beat me, but the last inning didn’t go well, so ...”
The Rangers pulled Darvish after 77 pitches (his target was between 70 and 80) with two outs in the fifth. And infield single and second hit batter was enough for manager Jeff Banister.
“We could have pushed him to one more, but felt pitching the one inning after the walks and the evaluation of the stress level … I felt that was as far as we needed to take him,” Banister said. “I have a very positive feeling [about] where he’s at.”
I think I’m getting pretty close. I got the changeup, cutter, and sinker working really good so I’m feeling pretty good today.
Rangers RHP Yu Darvish
Darvish said his second child with his wife should provide extra motivation on the field.
“It’s a big event for me and my family,” he said. “This is not my first time, but every time it seems unreal and I don’t know what to expect. It always gives me new emotions when it happens.”
Darvish and the Rangers don’t expect him to miss his next scheduled start later this week, although pitching coach Doug Brocail told Japanese media that Darvish would get an extra day of rest this week, potentially making his next scheduled start March 24.
“He’s got the swing and miss [stuff],” Banister said. “When you look at the situations when he’s going to give up a walk here or there but [having] the ability to pitch through it is key.”
Up next
vs. Mariners, Surprise Stadium, 3:05 p.m. Sunday, KTXA/Ch. 21
Rangers probable pitchers: RHP Eddie Gamboa, RHP Matt Bush, RHP Keone Kela
Mariners probable pitchers: LHP Dillon Overton
In San Antonio
Yu’s spring progress
A look at Yu Darvish’s spring outings, including a simulated game against Rangers minor leaguers and Saturday’s start against the Reds:
Date
Opp.
IP
Hits
ER
BB/SO
Pitches (strikes)
Feb. 26
Royals
1.2
1
0
2/2
37 (19)
March 2
Sim game
2.2
3
3
2/3
51 (31)
March 7
Rockies
3.0
4
2
2/3
59 (34)
March 13
Giants
3.1
4
1
2/6
63 (39)
March 18
Reds
4.2
2
1
2/6
77 (NA)
Comments