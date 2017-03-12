Rangers’ Cashner believes he won’t miss much time

Right-hander Andrew Cashner returned to Texas Rangers spring training Sunday morning relieved and excited after hearing the results from his visit to a vascular specialist in Dallas.
The native Texan and former TCU star said that the news delivered by Dr. Greg Pearl was better than initial expectations, and Cashner hopes to be throwing off a mound by next weekend.
He is still expected to miss the start of the regular season, but he doesn’t expect to miss a significant stretch after receiving an injection designed to calm down the nerves in his shoulder.
“It’s good to be back,” Cashner said. “Everything went really well. The biggest thing is just finding out where everything was coming from. He thinks my nerves might be a little ticked off.
“I’m excited. Each day is going to dictate what I do tomorrow, but I don’t think I’m as far behind as we initially thought.”
Cashner threw out to 90 feet Saturday in Arlington with no issues and will continue stretching out his throwing program throughout the week until another exam with Dr. Keith Meister.
Cashner hasn’t thrown in a game this spring, but was built up to begin logging innings before feeling pain in his biceps muscle. He resumed throwing after an exam with Meister in Arlington, but felt more discomfort Thursday.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments