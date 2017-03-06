Rangers’ Beltre says he will play in WBC first round

. Third baseman Adrian Beltre said on Monday morning that he will play for the Dominican Republic in the first round of the World Baseball Classic after clearing all the hurdles in his recovery from a Grade 1 strain of his left calf.
Beltre said that his plan is to fly to Miami to join the team Tuesday night. He is staying Texas Rangers spring camp as long as possible to receive treatment and gather as many at-bats as he can before the first game Thursday against Canada.
“If they want me to play, I’ll play,” Beltre said. “I’m comfortable with the decision now. There’s no discomfort and no setback.”
Beltre said that the final test for the calf injury was running, which he said he can do at 100 percent. He has played in two Cactus League games, going 0 for 2 with two walks, and is in the lineup for the Rangers’ game Monday against Seattle.
Manager Jeff Banister seems to have no concerns with Beltre heading to the WBC.
“That was the plan all along,” Banister said. “The medial people feel like he’s in a good place, and he feels like he’s in a good place.”
