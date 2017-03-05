Rangers reliever Jeremy Jeffress shows no rust in spring debut

Rangers reliever Jeremy Jeffress isn’t behind, he showed that in his spring debut Friday against the Brewers.
The right-hander has taken it slow early in the spring while he worked through some mild right shoulder soreness. With the extended spring training schedule this March, there was even more reason to treat any ailment cautiously.
“I’m back to where I need to be,” said Jeffress, who joined the club in the trade that also brought Jonathan Lucroy from the Brewers. “The training staff got me there. We took the right steps and right direction. I feel pretty good where I’m at right now.”
Jeffress struck out two in his 1-2-3 inning.
“I don’t play around when I get up there. I’m going to go at it, give it my all, always,” he said.
Stefan Stevenson
