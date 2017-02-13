Jeffress has mind, body in right place for Rangers camp

Right-hander Jeremy Jeffress said that he is on track physically and, maybe more importantly, mentally as he prepares for his first full season with the Rangers.
Acquired Aug. 1 from Milwaukee with Lucroy, Jeffress landed in a Houston rehabilitation facility only weeks later after being arrested for DWI. He returned to the team late in the season and was on the postseason roster.
Jeffress said time at his boyhood home in Virginia with his parents helped him stay on path this off-season and will continue to help him going forward.
“Everything’s going really well,” said Jeffress, who lives in the Phoenix area during the off-season. “I go home every year, and I did a little hunting and spent some time with [my parents]. I talked to them a lot.”
Jeffress, who threw his first bullpen session last week, said that he is on his normal schedule as he prepares for a season. He has a chance to see a more prominent role as the Rangers try to fill in for left-hander Jake Diekman, who is out until at least the All-Star break.
To that end, the Rangers signed lefty Adam Loewen to a minor-league contract and invited him to spring training. Loewen will pitch for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic.
