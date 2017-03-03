Rangers rip Mariners to halt five-game skid

The Rangers snapped a five-game losing streak by pummeling the Mariners 8-2 Friday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.
#Rangers left fielder Joey Gallo hits a solo home run as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 8-2 in Surprise, AZ, Fri.@StevensonFWST pic.twitter.com/wWum9tR82l— Max Faulkner (@mfaulknerphotog) March 3, 2017
How the Rangers pitchers fared: Starter Tyler Wagner allowed three hits, including a double, and had one walk and two strikeouts in two innings. Connor Sadzeck was charged with two runs on three hits and a walk. He surrendered a solo homer to Mitch Haniger in the fourth. Allen Webster pitched two scoreless innings. Alex Claudio pitched a perfect seventh on nine pitches. Jose Leclerc and Brady Dragmire each had scoreless innings of relief.
How the Rangers hitters fared: Carlos Gomez and Drew Robinson each doubled and homered to combine for four of the seven RBIs. Joey Gallo homered to dead center in the fourth inning and later walked on six pitches after getting ahead 3-0, fouling off a couple of pitches and laying off a breaking ball in the dirt. Mike Napoli and Ryan Rua each had doubles. Adrian Beltre, in his first action this spring, was 0 for 2 with a foul out down the right-field line and a broken bat tapper back to the mound.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments