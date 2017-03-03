Adrian Beltre delays WBC decision another day

Adrian Beltre needs one more day. The Texas Rangers slugger said he’ll decide tomorrow whether he’ll play for his native Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.
Beltre has been slowed this spring by a strained left calf. He had a second MRI on the calf Friday morning and receives the results later today.
Beltre said there’s not reason to rush the decision.
“I try not to,” he said. “I’m trying to make sure I’m aware of the situation and know health-wise if I’m good enough to play and good enough not to risk jeopardizing the season for the Rangers. I want to make sure I get the information I can and take the time I can to make this decision.”
Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said being asked to play in the WBC is a high honor and that the club supports all of its players 100 percent, barring an injury issue. Beltre, Daniels and Dr. Keith Meister will meet today to discus Beltre’s status.
“We just want to make sure he’s 100 percent ready to go before he steps on the gas,” Daniels said. “I think it’s an honor to be asked to go and represent your country. My only hesitation has been injury. Before guys go out in high intensity games with something on the line we want to make sure they’re fully prepared to play.”
