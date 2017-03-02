Rangers’ Andrew Cashner to see doctor for upper right biceps soreness

Rangers right-hander Andrew Cashner, expected by most to earn the fourth spot in the rotation, has soreness in his right upper biceps and will see team physician Dr. Keith Meister on Friday.
Rangers assistant general manager Mike Daly said Cashner experienced the pain during a bullpen session a few days ago.
“We’ll let it calm down,” Daly said. “We just felt it was best to have Dr. Meister look at Cash before we put together a plan going forward. I think there’s a little concern, but with it being so early in camp there’s no need to push it.”
Manager Jeff Banister said the club prefers to “unplug” Cashner, who attended TCU, for a few days to get a proper diagnosis from Dr. Meister instead of trying to push through it.
“We take that process with almost all those guys,” Banister said. “He’s one of our starters and it’s the conservative side of the process.”
Banister said the club is being “aggressive” in trying to determine the nature of the pain.
