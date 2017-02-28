Crowding the Plate: Triple Play? Maybe Triple Bypass and pass the fries

They call it the Triple Play, but Triple Bypass might be more apt.
Surprise Stadium, spring training home of the Rangers and Royals, is offering a new concession item and it’s a doozy. The Triple Play is a hot dog wrapped in hamburger wrapped in bacon. Yeah, you read that right. What you end up with is a bloated hot dog-shaped mass of meat that will fill all of your disgusting food desires as well as all of your arteries.
Concession stands all over the country have tried to step up the shock-value game in recent years. It makes sense, I guess, because in some cases, concessions are being made in the form of shock value over taste value.
But who am I to judge. The Triple Play was pretty good. At least for the first half. It wore out its welcome before I finished, so perhaps share it with a buddy. It comes garnished with chopped tomatoes and onions, grated cheddar cheese and a Sriracha mayonnaise that gives the meat overload some flavor kick.
It carries 890 calories and I don’t think that’s including the cheese, bun and mayo. It’ll cost you $8.75. It’s only available at the concession located behind third base at Surprise Stadium.
Would I eat it often? I don’t think so, but for a fun, extra-filling ballpark concession oddity, it more than earns my respect.
