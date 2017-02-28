Texas Rangers

Rangers closer Sam Dyson has sprained right wrist

By Stefan Stevenson

SURPRISE, Ariz.

Rangers closer Sam Dyson has a sprained right wrist after slipping and falling during fielding practice Saturday morning.

He later pitched a scoreless inning in the Rangers’ spring opener that day.

A day later, however, Dyson felt discomfort and an MRI revealed a sprain.

He was scratched from pitching in Tuesday’s game, but was scheduled to play catch, Rangers assistant general manager Mike Daly said.

“We’ll tap the brakes a little bit to see how he responds,” Daly said. Dyson is supposed to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, which starts next week.

“I don’t think it’s a high level of concern,” Manager Jeff Banister said. “Everything I’ve been given from our medical people is that this is fairly minor.”

Valdespina sees urologist

Right-handed reliever Jose Valdespina, who was hit directly in the groin by a comebacker in a game against the Indians Monday, will see a urologist today as a preventative measure. Valdespina was not wearing a protective cup. The club leaves that decision to individual players.

