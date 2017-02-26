Rangers expect Hamilton to have procedure on knee

Josh Hamilton is headed back to Houston to see his orthopedist, and the Texas Rangers expect that the former league MVP will have arthroscopic surgery Monday on his left knee.
Assistant general manager Mike Daly said that the Rangers haven’t discussed Hamilton’s future with the club but for now are willing to give him the necessary time to return to the field.
“Josh has a great desire to play,” Daly said. “We feel good that Josh is going to play.”
The timeline, though, will depend on Hamilton’s visit with Dr. Walt Lowe, who performed the knee reconstruction June 8. Hamilton was in Houston on Wednesday for an exam and a platelet-rich plasma injection that was to help with the discomfort Hamilton felt Tuesday while running.
But the knee didn’t respond to the injection after two days of riding a stationary bicycle.
“Josh felt and Dr. Lowe felt it would for him good for him to get back down there for an exam,” Daly said. “It wasn’t bouncing back.”
