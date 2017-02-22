Rangers’ bullpen spot could again be Andrew Faulkner’s to start ’17

Rangers left-hander reliever Andrew Faulkner, 24, who made his major league debut with the Rangers in 2015, could serve a larger role in the bullpen with Jake Diekman out for the first half of the season. He impressed during the spring in ’16 and was on the Opening Day roster but was sent down to Triple A Round Rock in May.
“It was tough but a really good learning experience,” he said. “It sucks being optioned back and forth but it happens for a reason. I learned a lot from it.”
He feels horrible for Diekman, who has been a mentor to him, but is open to the opportunity.
“It’s hard to see that and he’s a really good dude and great teammate,” he said. “Regardless, I have to prove myself and earn something so I’m ready for that.”
