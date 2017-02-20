Five key items on Rangers’ spring training to-do list

0:20 Jordan Spieth makes his pitch to fans for 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational Pause

2:04 Yu Darvish and catcher Jonathan Lucroy pleased with first live bullpen

0:42 TCU's Luken Baker smashes his first home run of 2017

1:19 Rangers' Martin Perez plans to build off 2016

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

0:26 After shaky start in debut, TCU's Lodolo 'got it going in the right direction'

0:42 TCU's Jamie Dixon: 'We know where we're at. ... We've got games to play, games to win'

12:47 Titletown, TX, epilogue: Always a Bearcat

0:49 Aledo signing day