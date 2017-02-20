Jonathan Lucroy stays close to Yu Darvish with WBC looming

Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy is making it a point to work with Yu Darvish as much as possible early this spring.
Not only does Lucroy want to get on the same page with his ace, he also realizes there’s limited opportunities before Opening Day with the World Baseball Classic in play.
10 Games Jonathan Lucroy caught with Yu Darvish on the mound in 2016. Darvish had a 3.96 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitching to Lucroy.
Lucroy is playing with Team USA. Catcher Robinson Chirinos is playing for Team Venezuela. Lucroy leaves for Miami to play in the first round of the WBC on March 1.
“I think it’s important to get that time with him during the spring so I’m right there with him until I leave for the WBC,” said Lucroy, who caught Darvish’s 32-pitch live bullpen session on the backfields Monday morning.
Darvish agreed.
“I think it’s going to be a positive for both of us,” said Darvish, who pitched to Nomar Mazara, Hanser Alberto and a couple of minor leaguers. “I think it’s important for me to throw to him as much as we can.”
Darvish made 10 starts with Lucroy behind the plate. Lucroy joined the Rangers on Aug. 1 after being traded from the Brewers.
I think it’s going to be a positive for both of us. It’s important for me to throw to him as much as we can.
Rangers RHP Yu Darvish
Darvish is scheduled to start the Rangers’ spring opener against the Royals on Saturday at Surprise Stadium. Left-hander Martin Perez is scheduled to follow him. Both will be limited to two innings or 30 pitches. Relievers Sam Dyson and Alex Claudio are also scheduled to pitch.
Darvish continued to work on his split-finger fastball during Monday’s session. Most of the opposing batters did not swing. Alberto was the exception and Darvish broke his bat with a pitch.
“It was a positive that I got a swing and miss but also I got ground outs when I kept it down in the zone so I felt pretty confident with the splitter today,” Darvish said.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments