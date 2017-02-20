Texas Rangers

February 20, 2017

Jake Diekman’s Gut It Out shirts raise awareness for colitis

By Stefan Stevenson

SURPRISE, Ariz.

Rangers reliever Jake Diekman, who has been an advocate for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America while battling the disease, has a new “Gut It Out” shirt available online to help raise money and awareness for the condition. Diekman and fiance Amanda Soltero model the shirts at athletesbrand.com.

Diekman will miss at least the first half of the season while he endures three colon removal surgeries, the first of which was Jan. 25.

The awareness campaign concludes March 6.

More than 1.64 million people nationwide are effected by Crohn’s, UC and inflammatory bowel disease. Diekman has helped raise over $10,000 for CCFA in previous t-shirt campaigns.

