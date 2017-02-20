Jake Diekman’s Gut It Out shirts raise awareness for colitis

Rangers reliever Jake Diekman, who has been an advocate for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America while battling the disease, has a new “Gut It Out” shirt available online to help raise money and awareness for the condition. Diekman and fiance Amanda Soltero model the shirts at athletesbrand.com.
Diekman will miss at least the first half of the season while he endures three colon removal surgeries, the first of which was Jan. 25.
The awareness campaign concludes March 6.
NEW "GUT IT OUT" shirts are up and running for 2 weeks helping @CCFA thanks to @AthletesBrand #nocolonstillrollin https://t.co/qZtKnTUSYY pic.twitter.com/64qgbVa5Pz— Jake Diekman (@JakeDiekman) February 20, 2017
More than 1.64 million people nationwide are effected by Crohn’s, UC and inflammatory bowel disease. Diekman has helped raise over $10,000 for CCFA in previous t-shirt campaigns.
New Gut It Out shirts in Rangers colors coming Monday with @AthletesBrand! @JakeDiekman pic.twitter.com/KcJfqEGBto— Amanda Soltero (@AmandaSoltero) February 19, 2017
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
