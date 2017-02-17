Yu Darvish mastering split-finger to add to his arsenal

Yu Darvish wants to add a split-finger fastball to his repertoire of pitches and so far, so good, according to catcher Jonathan Lucroy.
Lucroy caught Darvish’s second bullpen session of the spring Friday morning and could tell Darvish has been working on the pitch this off-season.
Swing and miss pitches, that’s what makes him so good.
Catcher Jonathan Lucroy on Yu Darvish
“It’s the first time I’ve really seen it be consistent where it was dropping on the plate,” Lucroy said. “It has a diving action. If he can get that thing better it will be a big strength for him.”
Darvish threw 30 pitches — all fastballs, curve balls and split-fingers. Towards the end of the 2016 season, he added a few split-finger pitches but struggled to throw it for strikes.
11.8 Strikeouts per nine innings pitched for Yu Darvish, which would have ranked him second in the majors if he had qualified. He only pitched 100 1/3 innings in 2016.
“It wasn’t that good last year because he was pretty inconsistent but he’s been working on it, I could see, because he threw some pretty good ones,” Lucroy said. “It gives me a lot of weapons to use to call a game. He’s already mastered a lot of [pitches] but that splitter will really help out too.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
