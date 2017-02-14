New baby, deep Rangers relationships kept Jared Hoying around

Outfielder Jared Hoying loves the Texas Rangers organization so much that he wasn’t really interested in seeking other opportunities this off-season.
Not right now at least. He and his wife had their first child on Nov. 3 when daughter Carly was born.
When the Rangers non-tendered him Dec. 2 he was a free agent. But his intentions were always to return to the club which drafted him in the 10th round in 2010.
“What they offered me was great. I didn’t think twice about it,” said Hoying, who will be competing for bench role among a crowded field of outfielders. “I had so much fun last year getting called up finally and making the playoff team. It made me really hungry, hungry to try to do something. Hopefully I get a chance to contribute and help out some more.”
A couple of teams were interested in Hoying and he could have played in Korea but with a new baby the timing wasn’t right.
“That was a life-changer. Pretty awesome,” he said of fatherhood. “I still love it here. In the future you never know. [The Rangers] just treat you well. The communication is unbelievable. They treat you great as an individual. I’ve built so many great relationships since coming here.”
Hoying has many strong relationships within the organization, including playing for two seasons under bench coach Steve Buechele when he was the manager at Triple A Round Rock.
Hoying, who grew up and still lives in Ohio, was happy to leave the Winter behind. That’s one reason he arrived in camp 10 days early. Doug Bernier and Will Middlebrooks were the only other non-catcher position players here that early.
“I’m just glad to keep playing baseball,” Hoying said.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
